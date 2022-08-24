July marks a clean slate for Rotary Club of Daniel Island

July marks a clean slate for the Rotary Club of Daniel Island that commissions a new board every July.

July 6 was an internal club assembly meeting with the new board, with the following week on July 13, welcoming the guest speaker, Captain John Cameron, the Charleston Branch Pilots Association executive director. Cameron joined the staff in 2009 as a consultant for government and public affairs, industry liaison, port business development, and port safety and security. He was named executive director in 2011. Cameron retired from the Coast Guard in 2007 as Captain of the Port and Sector Commander, Charleston, leading all Coast

Guard operations throughout South Carolina and Georgia.

A harbor pilot’s role:

● board ships offshore,

● navigate ships in and out of the harbor, and

● protect the public, the environment, mariners and the flow of commerce

Harbor pilots are primarily regarded as skilled professionals in navigation as they are required to know immense details of waterways such as depth, currents, and hazards, as well as display expertise in handling ships of all types and sizes. Becoming a harbor pilot requires an expert ship handler license or authorization by a recognized pilotage authority. A harbor pilot can be one of the most dangerous professions in existence. There are only 1,200 harbor pilots in the world.

The vessels offshore contact the harbor pilot when they are about two hours away from the main terminals, the Wando & Leatherman. In 2021, they made 4,296 transits. These vessels include container ships, tankers, elk ships, cruise ships, car carriers, yachts, and naval vessels.

Weather conditions have a significant impact daily. If there are any dangerous water or weather conditions, the ships will park 12 miles outside the harbor and decide if they want to stay or head to the next stop, Freeport Bahamas. Twelve hours before the conditions set in during hurricanes, they start preparing to close the port. Often the harbor pilots are still at sea directing boats in and out of the harbor. They are the last ones in the ocean before hurricanes and the first ones out after a storm.

The Charleston harbor has a significant advantage due to the width of its channels, allowing large vessels to move in and out in both directions. In February 2022, the Charleston harbor had 36 ships waiting to get in. Retailers have excess inventory and supplies, which could mean slower activity for the remainder of 2022 (50% less) than just a few years ago. Cameron feels that this will sort itself out and we will get back to higher activity. Nine months ago, he believed the supply chain was almost broken.

The Rotary Club toured Charleston City Hall on July 28.

The Rotarian of the Month for July was Evan Murray. Murray is a new father and a sales associate for the Castengera-Cassidy team with Daniel Island Real Estate.