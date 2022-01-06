June 14 Primary Election Preview - Part I

The weather isn’t the only thing heating up as summer arrives. Politics in the Palmetto State are rising like the temperature with Primary Elections scheduled for Tuesday, June 14.

Republicans and Democrats will head to separate polls to select their candidates for the General Elections in November. And, the Republican Primary also includes three ballot advisory questions.

We kick-off our two-part series with question-and-answer segments for all democratic and republican candidates running in contested contests for the following statewide offices: Governor, Secretary of State, Superintendent of Education, Commissioner of Agriculture, US Senate, US House of Representatives, Attorney General, Coroner and Clerk of Court.

Each candidate was contacted multiple times via email and phone and each candidate was given the same word count and opportunity to answer and submit photos. Some candidates did not respond. Answers have not been edited and are presented in alphabetical order by question.

Democratic Party Candidates for Governor

What legislative action will you support if Roe v. Wade is overturned? If it remains law?

Joe Cunningham: The four walls of a doctor’s office simply aren’t big enough for a woman, her partner, her doctor, and the government. It’s not the government’s place to tell women what they can do with their bodies or which reproductive choices they can make and I would support legislation that gets politicians out of that decision-making process. If Roe is overturned, I will stop any attempt of the legislature to limit abortion access. If Roe remains law, I will support legislation that ensures South Carolina is adhering to the spirit of the ruling, not just the letter of the ruling.

Mia S. McLeod: As a sexual assault survivor, I have been extremely vocal, I lead this fight to expose the hypocrisy of the GOP legislature and Gov. McMaster “war on women,” prioritizing divisive schemes to strip women of our rights, freedoms and healthcare services during an epic public health crisis. Gov. McMaster vetoed tens of millions of state dollars allocated for critical family planning services.

As SC Republicans began to celebrate the imminent passage of their “Fetal Heartbeat” bill, I introduced the Pro-Birth Accountability Act, a groundbreaking proposal that requires the state to help cover costs associated with pregnancy, childbirth and child-rearing…from conception to college.

As Governor, I’ll continue to fiercely advocate for the reproductive rights and freedoms of South Carolina’s women and girls.

William H. Williams: If Roe vs Wade is overturned I will support Legislative action that makes abortion decisions a woman’s right. If Roe vs Wade is not overturned I will support the abortion law that is already in place, but I will be fighting to make abortion rights a woman’s right.

Who is someone you admire? Why?

Joe Cunningham: My grandfather, Almon Cunningham. Almon only had an eighth grade education because that was the highest level of schooling available to him. He was smart, worked hard, and took advantage of opportunities provided to him to provide a better life for his son. He instilled the values that my brothers and I live by to this day. Soon after Almon began working, he bought himself a watch. Nothing fancy, just a simple luxury that reflected his own hard work and how far he’d come. I still wind up and wear that watch to this day to remind me of the values Almon taught our family.

Mia S. McLeod: Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign. He is and has been a champion, trailblazer and advocate for the poor and low wealth people. He recognized that “You cannot say that you care about lifting the lot of poor, low wealth people in this country if you do not fight to ensure that they have full protected and expanding voting rights, that those that are ill and sick and disabled are guaranteed income, and that those that work make a living wage—a living wage—and that they have access to affordable, safe housing as well as healthcare.” I’ve spent my life standing up for people of my rural communities and giving a voice to the voiceless. We share the same principles and values. My work as Senator and Governor will be based on those values.

William H. Williams: My father is someone I admire because he believed in helping others, he was a fair man, and he stood up for what he believed in.

What is the most important issue facing the state and what solution do you propose?

Joe Cunningham: I don’t think we can pinpoint one issue that is the most important. Our state has many pressing issues that need to be addressed, but in order to address them we need leaders who are willing to lead. South Carolina’s leadership has forgotten the purpose of public office. Instead of serving the will of the people, they cater to their base and the special interests that fund their campaigns.

As governor, I will focus on policies that work for all South Carolinians, not just my base. That means ending the teacher shortage, investing in education, legalizing marijuana and expunging records of low-level offenders, protecting a woman’s right to reproductive freedom, and bringing South Carolina’s economy into the future.

Mia S. McLeod: Better protections and pay for the working people of South Carolina are paramount. I support a minimum wage of at least $15 per hour because working people should be able to afford rent, food, healthcare, and other basic living expenses. I believe South Carolina can be pro-business and pro-people; the two aren’t mutually exclusive. I will expand Medicaid on my first day in office. I will fight, as I am currently fighting, for the full & equitable funding of our public schools, where our best and brightest from here stay here.

My legislative record proves that I have the courage to lead on these important issues. As Governor, I’ll continue working across the aisle to raise the minimum wage, right systemic wrongs and promote balanced business, employee and family-friendly policies that give South Carolinians the dignity and decency of fair pay, good working conditions and safe workplaces.

William H. Williams: South Carolina’s most important issue facing the State is the high crime rate. My solution for the problem is to work with all the Mayors and Law enforcement agencies of the State in finding just what is causing the problems and then we will come up with some credible solutions.

Also on the ballot but did not answer questions: Carlton Boyd, Calvin CJ Mack McMillan.

Republican party Candidates for Govenor