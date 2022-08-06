June 14 Primary Election Preview - Part II

As the days get longer and hotter, so do the political races as they boil closer to the second Tuesday in June. The heat isn’t hampering the highly contested races of the Primary Elections slated for Tuesday, June 14. Republicans and Democrats will cast separate ballots to select their candidates to advance to the General Elections in November. And, the Republican Primary also includes three ballot advisory questions. We wrap up our two-part series with question-and-answer segments for all democratic and republican candidates running in contested contests for the following statewide offices: U.S. House of Representatives, Coroner, Clerk of Court, U.S. Senate and Attorney General. (To read the previous Q&As, go online to thedanielislandnews.com/) Each candidate was contacted multiple times via email and phone and each candidate was given the same word count and opportunity to answer and submit photos. Some candidates did not respond. Answers have not been edited and are presented in alphabetical order by question. Not all races have both Democrat and Republican party candidates vying for the position of office. Note: For the state’s Attorney General race, neither candidate for the Republican primary responded to The Daniel Island News’ request to participate in the Q&A.

Republican Party Candidates for US House of Representatives

If elected, what will be your top two legislative priorities and why?

Katie Arrington: First and foremost, we need a return to President Trump’s economic America First policies. He did great work to kickstart our economy by cutting regulations and red tape that only served to hamper small businesses. His economic agenda uplifted families across the Lowcountry. Since taking office, Joe Biden has hampered industry after industry, driving up the cost of food and fuel in the process. The skyrocketing inflation we are living through is a tax on Americans and is a direct result of Biden’s radical policies and the incessant spending in Washington.

Secondly, I believe we need to secure our southern border. Let me be clear, no amnesty. Build the wall. Fentanyl is pouring across our border, killing our citizens, and we don’t know who is entering our country. I believe we can solve this crisis by putting a toll at the border for those traveling into our country. That money could be used to fund the completion of the wall without sticking taxpayers with the bill.

Nancy Mace: My number one priority when re-elected is to continue the work I started. Addressing inflation and supply chain issues will continue to be an issue I will work on for the foreseeable future. We must cut government spending and reduce our deficit. Unlike my opponent, I’ve never voted to raise taxes; that’s one of the reasons we have massive inflation right now. Well, that and our spending problem. I have a record of voting to lower taxes 100% of the time, and I will continue that commitment to South Carolinians. I will continue to prioritize infrastructure improvements for the Lowcountry. Just a few weeks ago I secured over $50 million for flooding, stormwater and drainage problems in the Lowcountry. And I will continue my work for veterans, a healthy environment and civil rights. I’m working very hard on all of these issues.

Explain your position on U.S. involvement, financially and militarily, with the ongoing war in Ukraine?

Katie Arrington: I would not have voted for the $40 billion Ukraine aid bill. That bill is not only going to be paid by your children and grandchildren, but we borrowed money from China to fund it. This bill had some good parts, like funding for the DoD and our military, but it lacks the oversight needed for a financial disbursement of this nature. Allocating millions to track down the yachts of Russian oligarchs is a waste of money and serves as another example of misguided massive spending packages without care for the money in question.

Nancy Mace: No American troops should set foot on Ukraine’s soil, however, to do that the United States must make good on its commitment to supporting Ukraine’s defense. We forget it was the French who supplied the Colonial Army with arms and ammunition when the United States fought for its freedom. And while most of us agree the U.S. should not be the world’s police, we must keep in mind Ukraine’s continued success in this conflict is beneficial to our own national security and supply chain. I have supported legislation to help fund the Ukrainian defense, and I hope for a quick and peaceful resolution to this conflict. Given our commitment to humanitarian and military aid, Ukraine has the tools necessary to fend off this senseless attack by Vladamir Putin.

How should Congress address the problem of mass shootings, particularly at schools?

Katie Arrington: What we have seen happening at our schools is heartbreaking. I am the grandmother of four beautiful grandchildren, and I could not imagine the grief these families are going through. Whenever these tragedies occur, everyone pontificates, but no one works to solve the problem. I believe every school needs to have armed resource officers who are retired cops or veterans. I would even support teachers’ concealed carry for teachers who receive proper training. We should invest in technology that can keep kids safe if an unauthorized person enters the building, such as auto-locking doors or bulletproof glass. What’s often left out of this conversation is the mental health crisis we are seeing in our country. The collapse of family systems and lack of faith in our nation have greatly contributed to the breakdown of young men in our society.

Nancy Mace: I am extremely troubled by the tragedy in Uvalde.

Some have already decided to politicize this horrific event, but this is not the right approach. There are policies we can agree on and at the same time ensure we don’t take away law-abiding citizen’s rights. Here are a few things to consider:

● Merging criminal information across the state into a single database rather than several databases that don’t talk to each other as is the case today, is an effective way to track the crimes and criminal records of those who break the law. My opponent killed a bill I filed for this very thing when we served in the State House together. A bill that could have prevented someone like Dylann Roof from buying a gun and killing nine Black church members at Mother Emanuel because law enforcement would know, regardless of jurisdiction, what his criminal record was.

● Creating an Active Shooter alert to work the same way as an Amber Alert.

● Creating an alternative number like 912 for mental health emergencies as well as funding mobile mental health crisis units at the county level to assist those in our community who are in a mental health emergency.

● Ensuring every school fully funds armed School Resource Officer(s) and certified mental health counselors.

