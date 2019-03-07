Keep your pets safe and healthy this summer!

The sweltering heat, dangerous wildlife, and other side effects of summer in the Lowcountry can have a severe impact on your pet’s health. A lot of pet safety tips are common knowledge, and also apply to humans, but it’s important to understand the risks of owning pets and how to prevent serious injuries.

Dr. Rebecca Dimondstein, a veterinarian at Daniel Island Animal Hospital, is an expert on pet health. Whether you are walking your dog or typically keep them in the backyard, pets can easily get overheated, especially in the Lowcountry.

“It’s really important to not let them outside for prolonged periods of time,” she said.

Instead of longer, occasional walks, perhaps try shorter, more frequent ones, Dr. Dimondstein suggested. Also, ensure your pet always has a fresh supply of water.

If you suspect your pet is too hot, Dr. Dimondstein recommends wrapping a wet towel around them for a quick cool-down. Take special note of this trick if you have a short-faced dog, like a pug or a boxer, as these breeds tend to overheat quicker than others.

The heat may also make sidewalks and pavement hot to touch and cause worry in some pet owners when it comes to paw health. However, Dr. Dimondstein doesn’t typically treat many burned paws.

“Dogs actually don’t burn their paws that often,” she said. “Their pads are thick and protect them from the heat. Unless they’re on the pavement for a prolonged period of time, they should be okay.”

While a normal walk shouldn’t burn your pet’s paws, Dr. Dimondstein does warn that scraped paws are more susceptible to burn or infection. If you think your dog has a hurt paw, take them to the vet to be treated so they can avoid future injury from hot pavements.

The only thing worse than leaving your pet outside in the heat would be leaving them in a hot car. Cars, especially in the summer, can overheat in minutes and cause harm to an animal trapped inside. If you absolutely must leave your pet in the car to run a quick errand, leave the windows down and make sure they have water, noted Dr. Dimondstein.

When it comes to time at the beach, the sandy terrain and inviting water can be great places for dogs to exercise and play. But, they can run the risk of ingesting too much sea water.

“Drinking too much salt water can mess with the sodium levels in a dog’s body and make them sick,” Dr. Dimondstein said.

The easiest way to prevent this is simply to make sure your dog has enough fresh water to drink after a fun beach day.

Another risk to watch out for this summer is one that is less predictable than the heat: snakes. Copperheads and Water Moccasins, two common breeds on the island, are incredibly venomous and can have a lethal bite. Be wary of where your dog is sticking its nose as you may not see a snake hiding in a bush or under a pile of leaves. If any kind of snake bites your pup, take them to an emergency veterinary clinic as soon as possible.

As for avoiding encounters with other wildlife, such as alligators or coyotes, the most important prevention tactic is simply keeping your dog on leash at all times. If you run across one of these animals, go in the opposite direction.

These tips could mean the difference between life and death for your beloved pet. For more information, visit http://www.pethealthnetwork.com/dog-health/dog-checkups-preventive-care/....