keeping their heads in the game

When it’s all on the line for the competitors in the Credit One Charleston Open (COCO), sometimes the players on the other side of the net aren’t the only opponents they have to battle.

The past two years have been full of distractions – a global pandemic, continued rising social media scrutiny, and now the wartime conflict in Ukraine. How hard is it to keep your head in the game, when the world around you is experiencing such turbulent times? On Monday, The Daniel Island News sat down with each of the top- 8 seeds in the tournament to talk about some of those outside pressures and how they cope when they hit the courts.

“I think last year I really struggled with it and it was very hard,” said World No. 24 Madison Keys of the United States, the tournament’s 2019 champion. “…Tennis felt so insignificant and I feel like, even now, they’re still waves of that…At the end of the day, we’re also here to be entertainment for fans, and that’s a really important part of life. So it’s just kind of remembering that.”

For Keys, the new season has brought “a breath of fresh air and relief.”

“It is still my job and I can’t put that on pause, just because there’s things going on,” Keys said. “So I’ve definitely had to be very conscious of where I’m at, mentally, emotionally… But just knowing how bad everything felt last year and how overwhelmed I got and just really committing to not letting that happen again…Just seeing it, addressing it and then trying to get back on track.”

For Tunisia native Ons Jabeur, the tournament’s No. 4 seed, a little happiness can go a long way.

“I think I learned that there will always be something (going on) in this world, so whatever is happening...I try to stay as focused as I can,” she said. “I try to do my part. I try to be as nice as possible. But it’s a tough moment everywhere… I hope there will be peace in the world. That’s what we all hope for.”

“I’ve been lucky that a lot of Tunisians are kind of looking up to me,” added Jabeur. “They call me the ‘minister of happiness’…I don’t know how they came up with that, but it’s inspiring and I love coming back home...I’m not saying they follow every match, but they know who I am and they know that I am trying to do a good job.”

Tennis has been an important outlet for Canadian player Leylah Fernandez, who, at 19, holds two career WTA singles titles and is ranked 19 in the world.

“Growing up I always thought of the tennis court as a way to escape from all the noise happening outside the court, so that’s how I take it, day by day,” said Fernandez. “I just try to get on the court and enjoy my time…That’s where I feel more comfortable. That’s where I am able to breathe, and express myself a lot easier than in other professions, other sports, or even in school.”

Having a base to recharge and giving back to those in need has made all the difference for COCO player Jessica Pegula of the United States.

“I think everyone’s different, but I think you just have to have some sort of good base or something that you can come back to, to kind of reset,” noted Pegula, who just reached a career high world ranking of No. 13. “…I love playing tennis. Going on court, to me, is a great way to forget about things…I genuinely just love to play and even practice. It’s a good distraction…But there’s still so much good you can accomplish, whether it’s locally at tournaments or at home…I think it helps so much mentally to kind of feel like you’re doing your part.”

American player Sloane Stephens, ranked World No. 36, described the last two years as a “never-ending whirlwind.”

“I feel like every week, we’re trying to figure out and navigate through something else and I think at some point it just gets exhausting,” said the 2016 COCO champion. “A lot of people have lost time off their careers and playing, and kind of refocused and felt like they wanted to do other things, because it’s just a lot. It’s overwhelming.”

But Stephens is thankful to be able to get “out of the house” now that the pandemic has subsided and return to some sense of normalcy.

“We’ve got to live our lives,” she said. “...It’s good to get out. I’m just happy to be out of that ‘downer’ phase.”

Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, who won a gold medal in tennis at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, has also felt the impact of world events and is working to keep things in perspective.

“I think when these kinds of things happen you just realize that tennis is not that important,” said Bencic, who is ranked No. 21 in the world. “And I feel like when you go to the court and you’re complaining about not being able to hit a serve inside the court or a backhand inside the court and there is a war going on in Ukraine and people are getting killed…it’s not the same. Of course you know these things and you realize them, but every one of us has a job and we have to keep going and living our life and doing our job, so we try the best we can. But I cannot imagine right now for the players of Ukraine how they can actually play and focus. It’s simply terrible.”

The situation in Ukraine has hit a bit close to home for World No. 7 Karolina Pliskova, who has a personal connection to the war-torn country.

“My good friend and coach, Olga, she is from there,” said Pliskova, a native of the Czech Republic. “So I know a lot of what is going on there, and it is brutal. It is tough. But still I think because it’s not my country I am able to somehow block it...I never take my personal problems or the things which I’m dealing with off court on the court, and that’s how I do it.”

The fans make the difference for Paula Badosa of Spain, whose world ranking recently bumped up to No. 3.

“(Sunday) was amazing, the kids, everything,” said the COCO’s top seeded player, describing the tournament’s family weekend activities. “It was even emotional for players to see all of this, because it’s been very tough, for all of us. This is very nice to have people back and slowly getting back to normal…I think the key is to have good team by your side and (to be) surrounded by good people. Because alone, it’s impossible.”