keith School Museum fundraiser!

Cainhoy residents gathered at the site of a former one-room schoolhouse on Saturday, April 15, to celebrate the Keith School Museum Spring Arts and Craft Festival. Works by special guest artist Jonathan Green were displayed alongside jewelry, baskets, and crafts handmade by local artisans. All proceeds will benefit the Keith School Museum, which was built on the site of a century-old school.

Members of the Keith family were on hand to share the history of the school, which was built on the land donated by their grandfather, Edward Keith.

Volunteer Vernelle Dickerson helps care for and coordinate events at the Keith Museum, which currently houses educational programs and displays artifacts of the area. Dickerson said she hopes the museum will help spark young people’s interest in the history of the people who have resided in the area for more than 200 years.

“Charleston was built by slaves,” Dickerson said. “Some of the builders of the original school here were former slaves. These people were skilled craftsmen, brick makers, artists and storytellers. It’s important to remember our history.”