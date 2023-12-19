Kendra Christmas merrily boosts Iron Horse football team

For Kendra Christmas, the Philip Simmons High School football program has built a bridge of unity between Daniel Island and the Clements Ferry corridor.

Two years ago, Christmas started volunteering for the Iron Horses when her younger son joined the football team. She was impressed with Coach Eric Bendig’s focus on family, his efforts to unite the diverse neighborhoods that surround the school, and his goal to provide a positive and no-cost experience to every player.

“The beautiful thing about football, and all team sports, is that it is a game that brings so many different backgrounds together,” Bendig said. “Our goal is to win, but that doesn’t just mean on a Friday night; it means winning in our training, winning in the classroom, winning in the community, and bringing people together.”

Inspired by Bendig’s vision, Christmas started the Philip Simmons High School ONE Family Touchdown Club, a 501(c) nonprofit that raises money for the varsity, JV and B football teams. She said the goal of the booster club is to provide equipment, nutrition, training, and coaching at no cost to the program’s 150 players.

“When I was growing up, the schools paid for most everything, but that’s not how it works today,” Christmas said. “Schools don’t have the budget to really help with sports the way they used to, so fundraising is a big, big deal to make a successful team.”

Through local business sponsorships, concession sales, and private donations, ONE has succeeded in keeping participation free to families, and Christmas attributes that to the support of parents and the public. “We rely on this generosity to feed players year-round, purchase equipment and uniforms, pay for chalk to mark the field, buses to games, and more,” she said.

Christmas, who has a background in fundraising, researched other successful football programs to find ways to increase attendance and help elevate Philip Simmons’ emerging teams. The booster club purchased a giant helmet for the players to run through onto the field that has been a big hit with athletes and fans.

“It’s all about game-day experience. I grew up going to football games in high school and it’s what everyone did on Friday night,” Christmas said. “I’d really like to see that at Philip Simmons...it’s the community place to be.”

According to Bendig, the ONE Family Touchdown Club has helped build Iron Horse football into an elite organization and enhanced the experience for kids, parents, and neighbors. “She has been integral in getting the resources we need to run a first-class program,” Bendig said about Christmas. “She wears a lot of different hats and she’s very vital to the operation.”

Christmas, whose yuletide surname originated in England, is from Columbia, South Carolina, and has lived on Daniel Island for 18 years. “It has been the optimal place to raise children,” she said. “There is such a sense of community and it’s just been a wonderful place for them to grow up.”

Her two sons attended the Daniel Island School and went on to Philip Simmons High School.

Her older son, Preston, is now a sophomore at the University of South Carolina, while her younger son, Brighton, is a junior at Philip Simmons.

She has witnessed the massive growth of Daniel Island, the Clements Ferry corridor, and the public schools, and said she appreciates the cultural diversity of residents native to the Lowcountry and from other parts of the nation.

“That is one of the blessings of Philip Simmons High School and the football program; my children have been exposed to different people and I have made lifelong friends with moms I don’t know that I ever would have met,” Christmas said. “It really does build a bridge between the two neighborhoods and it’s just amazing.”

To support the ONE Family Touchdown Club, call or text 843-300-8949, or Venmo @ONEfami lytdclub.