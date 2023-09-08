Kids Creative Lab provides innovative after-school experiences

As school starts, parents of young students are often faced with the question: Where to find after-school activities that are educational and fun? Local residents are in luck.

Kids Creative Lab offers children ages 6 through 10 a unique opportunity to be part of an innovative, hands-on, play-based learning environment. Programs include working with Legos, basic robotics, exploring claymation, designing stop-motion animations, sustainable cooking classes, using AI platforms, and more. Kids Creative Lab truly offers a diverse range of creative experiences.

Locally, classes are held at the Daniel Island Recreation Center.

Natasha Nova is the enterprising entrepreneur behind the Kids Creative Lab. After Nova relocated from New York City to Charleston, she discovered there was a need for innovative and creative learning experiences through play and decided to open such a lab for kids.

“I relocated to Charleston from New York in 2019 and started the Kids Creative Lab because I felt that my own kids needed to be exposed to creative social experiences especially after the COVID lockdowns,” Nova said. “I wanted to provide them and other children with a space where they could explore their creativity in a fun and engaging way through different mediums.”

The popularity of the creative classes grew through word of mouth. “Kids who attended our sessions had a fantastic time and shared their experiences with their friends and parents, which brought in more participants,” Nova explained. “The positive feedback from both kids and parents played a significant role in spreading the word about our creative lab. Many kids have told us that it is their best day ever at the creative lab, which is truly heartening to hear. Parents have also expressed their gratitude, mentioning how their children have become more expressive and confident since joining our sessions.”

Diana Durik’s 9-year-old son enjoyed the Lego Robotics Lab. She said, “He loved how he could combine ideas with his friends to create something fun. They ended up creating a house and a funny robot.”

Nova said she loves seeing the joy on the kids’ faces when they engage in creative activities and interact with each other. “It’s incredibly fulfilling to know that we’re providing a positive and enriching experience for them. Watching them grow, learn, and form lasting friendships brings me immense joy,” she added.

Local mom Katya Gill said she loves seeing all the kids at the end of class. “It’s so cool to see kids’ faces light up when telling parents about things they got to create and saying I had the best day ever! Kids Creative Lab inspired my child to think outside the box, unlock his imagination, and be resourceful.”

With purposeful play at the core of their approach, children learn important life lessons while having fun. Team members are passionate about providing students with the tools to become successful. “At Kids Creative Lab we strive to create a nurturing environment where children can unleash their imagination, discover their passions, and build essential life skills while having an enjoyable and enriching experience,” Nova said.

Hands-on learning is key and cooking classes are a favorite among the young participants. “We truly believe that kids thrive best when they are exposed to healthy nutrition, which is why we offer The Cooking Lab in collaboration with the local business, The Thorough. We promote cultural awareness, healthy eating habits, and essential life skills through hands-on cooking from scratch.”

Tal Klatchko Levin was impressed by how the Kids Creative Lab made cooking both fun and educational. “Our kids had a great time learning how to make different healthy culture recipes,” Levin said.

To help enhance the students’ experiences, Kids Creative Lab often collaborates with locals to create unique activities.

“Our special guest series allows children to experience exciting workshops led by accomplished artists. Last month, we had the pleasure of hosting Trent Shy, an acclaimed claymation artist,” Nova explained. “With his guidance, we engaged in captivating group claymation projects and explored the world of individual Lego stop-motion animations, making each moment a memorable and inspiring journey into the realm of creativity.”

Fall registration for Daniel Island after-school programs is available on the Charleston Recreation website. Nova says the classes are pretty popular, so she recommends signing up as soon as possible.

“All after-school programs are divided into monthly sessions; we offer a different theme for each month,” she said. “If you want to guarantee a spot for the entire fall season, we highly recommend signing up for all three monthly sessions.”

To find out more about the classes available go to kidscreativelab.io or check them out on Instagram.