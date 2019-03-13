Kindness counts at Daniel Island Academy!

Students at Daniel Island Academy took part in a “17 Days of Kindness” campaign last month in commemoration of “Random Acts of Kindness Day” on Feb. 17.

“Not only did they spread kindness within the school walls, the children also spread kindness throughout Daniel Island!” stated a DIA press release on the initiative. “The DIA kids loved learning what it means to be kind and to pass their kindness on to our community.”

As part of their “17 Days of Kindness” efforts, the students delivered handmade cards to the residents of Summit Place, baked and delivered cookies to firefighters at the City of Charleston fire station on Daniel Island, picked fresh herbs from the school’s garden and delivered them to the chef at Summit Place, and created “Get Well” cards for the animal patients at Daniel Island Animal Hospital.

“We are so proud of our kids and thankful to our Daniel Island community for their support of our school,” continued the release.