The advantage went to April Gift on Stadium Court April 9 during the Credit One Charleston Open, standing on the spot where World No. 13 Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic would beat No. 9 Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur for the championship just a day later. The Mount Pleasant resident took home a victory of her own – bestowed by none other than World No. 22 tennis pro Madison Keys.

The latest recipient of Keys’ “Kindness Wins” initiative, Gift earned a “Medal of Kindness” for her work as the community program development manager for USTA South Carolina. Gift also helps coordinate local junior team tennis programs and is often called “the Pied Piper” of tennis, according to COCO announcer Andrew Krasny, who introduced Gift to the audience for the ceremony.

“April coordinates scholarships for youth and the junior team tennis programs and is committed to bringing people together through tennis,” Krasny said. “A mother of two sons and a proud grandmother, April is the kind of person who never has a bad day. She’s known for making things happen!”

Keys then draped the medal around Gift’s neck and congratulated her for her efforts.

“I was so touched when I learned how much April does for the tennis community of Charleston, specifically all the time and effort she puts into outreach for juniors,” stated Keys, in a social media post for Kindness Wins. “She works so hard to get more young people playing the sport, which is not only great for tennis but also great for the kids to get out and have fun doing something new. The Medal of Kindness is all about honoring those who do so much out of the goodness of their hearts, and that’s exactly what April does.”

According to Keys, Gift was nominated by COCO Tournament Manager Eleanor Adams.

“The people here have been so amazingly supportive of everything that I’ve done, so we did (a medal ceremony) last year here as well,” Keys added. “The second I reached out to Eleanor about nominating someone else who is amazing – she immediately had someone, so it was such a great opportunity!”

The moment was all a huge surprise for Gift, who said she had no idea she had been selected for the award.

“I work for the USTA and we kept hearing all week that we were supposed to come back to the tunnel at a certain time and my boss came back with me and I thought we were just going out on court and talking,” Gift recalled. “… When I saw all the photographers, I’m like ‘no, there is something really special happening here’...

They’re all lined up and I was starting to tear up!”

A Pennsylvania native who moved to the Lowcountry in 2013, Gift said she was extremely honored to receive the award from Keys, whom she described as “so sweet.” Earlier in the tournament, Gift witnessed Keys engage in her own act of kindness, when Gift brought some of the kids in her junior team tennis program out to stadium court for an opportunity to hit with the pros.

“I had 100 kids on Stadium Court and I had set up all these stations where they got to hit and she stopped and she signed all the balls – autographed everything!” Gift added. “She wasn’t supposed to be on court with us, but it was just awesome!”

In addition to building programs for youth and adults, Gift also teaches tennis and officiates for collegiate matches. Knowing she is making a difference is the greatest reward, she said.

“I think the most rewarding thing is just seeing the kids, or the parents that come back to me and actually send an email to me and tell me that it’s changed their child’s life.”

And making sure that more kids are exposed to the game is a top priority.

“I’d like to see more people be advocates for us, so we can connect better, because I think it’s just that communication,” noted Gift, who still has the wooden tennis racket she played with as a child. “… If I knew that I had a magic wand that could do that, I would just love to be able to get in the door to different schools and just see more social play tennis, because I feel that’s just the future of tennis.”

Gift’s new “Medal of Kindness” shines the spotlight on one in a series of acts – big and small – being recognized on an ongoing basis by Keys and her team. A Founding Champion for Kindness Wins, Keys launched the nonprofit two years ago with a mission to support, activate, encourage and share kindness both on and off the field of play. The Medal of Kindness recognizes individuals and organizations whose efforts have contributed to that concept.

In 2016, Keys founded Fearlessly Girl USA, an organization committed to creating a kinder girl world, one girl at a time. The effort was expanded and relaunched in 2020 as Kindness Wins, a collaborative effort headed by several “Champions” in addition to Keys, including alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin and multisport Paralympic athlete Oksana Masters.

“By identifying and supporting professional athletes as our champions, and elevating organizations and individuals who show and encourage kindness through sport, we are demonstrating that even in the most competitive environment, acts of kindness are possible, and their outcomes are impactful,” according to the Kindness Wins website.

For more information on the effort, visit kindnesswins.org.