Knock, knock, knocking at your door

An uptick in unwanted door-to-door solicitation is raising the ire of local residents, prompting them to report their concerns to the Daniel Island Property Association (POA) and local police. Recent neighborhood Facebook threads detail resident frustration with persistent peddlers as well as with aggressive behavior.

“While I appreciate the hustle, I don’t appreciate the hassle,” Daniel Island resident Carolyn Reuther said.

It’s not a matter of simply not answering the door, she said, explaining, “Simply by knocking or ringing a doorbell, [solicitors] can ascertain who is gone during the day and which homes have children.”

While the POA’s rules prohibit door-to-door solicitation, city ordinances do not.

According to City of Charleston ordinances, a permit is required for door-to-door solicitation. The city ordinance restricts door-to-door soliciting after 8 p.m. and before 8 a.m. It also bans soliciting on properties with posted signs prohibiting such activity, such as “No Soliciting” or “No Trespassing” signs. The ordinance further prohibits “aggressive” solicitation.

The Daniel Island’s POA Covenants, Conditions, and Restrictions (CC&R) prohibit door-to-door solicitation “…for the sale of goods or services, collection of funds, completion of questionnaires, and providing religious, political or other information.”

If a solicitor knocks on your door with a Charleston peddler’s permit and a business license, they are not violating city law, even though they are violating Daniel Island POA restrictions.

The problem, according to POA President Jane Baker, is that the City of Charleston police cannot enforce POA restrictions; they can only enforce city ordinances.

“The best way for us to enforce our CC&Rs is for the resident to call or email and report the problem, give us the name of the company, the company gets a complaint and they don’t come back,” Baker said.

Baker said she’s received a handful of solicitation complaints this summer, which she estimates to be a little less than 10. Within the recent month, she said that three property owners have contacted the POA about solicitors, with one using the word “aggressive.”

Although there is no definition of “aggressive” in the City of Charleston Municipal code, Sec. 17-101 states, “No person shall solicit in an aggressive manner on the public rights-of-way or other publicly owned property.”

Lt. Matt Wojslawowicz of the police department said that to his knowledge, “The Charleston Police Department, specifically Team 5, has not received any calls regarding solicitors being aggressive on Daniel Island.” He encouraged residents to consider a trespass charge should the solicitor refuse to leave the property.

Andrea Sullivan, president of the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association (DINA), encourages residents to report problems to info@dicommunity.org . The more complaints, the more likely the topic will get on DINA’s meeting agenda, Sullivan explained.

For homeowners who feel threatened, Baker urges residents to call the police or the non-emergency police line (843-743-7200). The POA also sends out information articles in their weekly e-blasts that encourage residents to call their office with the name of the solicitor’s company. Baker assures the community that direct

communication with the POA, DINA or the police is the most effective way to put an end to these privacy invaders.