Land use and zoning activities

These are the recent issues before various City of Charleston boards and committees that are specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. All meetings are open for public comment except the TRC meetings. Most government meetings are being held virtually during South Carolina’s stay at home directives.

City of Charleston Technical Review Committee: The next meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 30, via Zoom can be accessed at https://zoom.us/j/99952159101; password 043020. To access via telephone, dial 1-929-205 6099. When prompted, enter Webinar ID# 999-5215-9101, followed by the password. The following Daniel Island application will be reviewed: Road construction plans for the marshes at Daniel Island on Fairbanks Drive.

In an April 23 meeting, the committee reviewed revised site plans for The Point at Governor’s Cay. Once resolved, the plans will be submitted to the Zoning Committee.

You can review all city meeting notices and agendas, as well as meeting times, at https://www.charleston-sc.gov/AgendaCenter.