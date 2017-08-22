Land use and zoning activities on Daniel Island

Below are issues being brought before the various City of Charleston boards and committees that are specific to land use and zoning on Daniel Island. For more information on any of these proposed actions, visit dineighborhoodassociation.org (click on Land Use and Zoning Activity). All of the meetings are open for public comment except the TRC meetings. For the location and time of meetings, visit the DINA website or send an email to zoning@dineighborhoodassociation.org.

City of Charleston Technical Review Committee (TRC) – Next meeting to take place Aug. 24. One item of impact to Daniel Island - 297 Seven Farms Dr. site plan for construction of a 28,000 square foot commercial development (297 Seven Farms is located between Orlando’s and The Church of the Holy Cross).

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Site Design (BZA-SD) - Next meeting to take place Sept. 6. Three items of impact to Daniel Island all pertaining to 297 Seven Farms Dr.(Daniel Island)(TMS#2750000209) - (1) Request a variance from Sec 54-327 to allow the removal of three grand trees. (2) Request a special exception from Sec 54-327 to allow the removal of three grand trees. (3) Request a variance from Sec 54-327 to omit the 15 protected trees per acre requirement.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Zoning (BZA-Z) - Next meeting to take place Sept. 5. Agenda not yet published.

City of Charleston Design Review Board (DRB) - Next meeting to take place Sept. 4. Agenda not yet published.

City of Charleston Planning Commission - Next meeting to take place Sept. 20. Agenda not yet published.