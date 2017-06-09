Land use and zoning activities on Daniel Island

Below are issues being brought before the various City of Charleston boards and committees that are specific to land use and zoning on Daniel Island. For more information on any of these proposed actions, visit dineighborhoodassociation.org (click on Land Use and Zoning Activity). All of the meetings are open for public comment except the TRC meetings. For the location and time of meetings, visit the DINA website or send an email to zoning@dineighborhoodassociation.org.

City of Charleston Technical Review Committee (TRC) – Next meeting to take place Thursday, Sept. 7. Three items of impact to Daniel Island. (1) Subdivision plan for Phase 2 on Rhoden Island (28 homes). (2) Road plans for the Phase 2 construction on Rhoden Island. (3) Construction plans for a new hotel (Home2Suites) at 160 Fairchild (corner of Fairchild and River Landing next to the former Islander restaurant).

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Site Design (BZA-SD) - Next meeting to take place Wednesday, Sept. 6. Three items of impact to Daniel Island all pertaining to 297 Seven Farms Dr. on Daniel Island (TMS#2750000209). (1) Request a variance from Sec 54-327 to allow the removal of three grand trees. (2) Request a special exception from Sec 54-327 to allow the removal of three grand trees. (3) Request a variance from Sec 54-327 to omit the 15 protected trees per acre requirement.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Zoning (BZA-Z) - Next meeting to take place Tuesday, Sept. 19. Agenda not yet published.

City of Charleston Design Review Board (DRB) - Next meeting to take place Monday, Sept. 18. Agenda not yet published.

City of Charleston Planning Commission - Next meeting to take place Wednesday, Sept. 20. Agenda not yet published.