Land use and zoning activities on Daniel Island

Below are issues being brought before the various City of Charleston boards and committees that are specific to land use and zoning on Daniel Island. For more information on any of these proposed actions, visit dineighborhoodassociation.org (click on Land Use and Zoning Activity). All of the meetings are open for public comment except the TRC meetings. For the location and time of meetings, visit the DINA website or send an email to zoning@dineighborhoodassociation.org.

City of Charleston Technical Review Committee (TRC) - May 4 meeting: One issue of impact to Daniel Island - Road construction plans for a new roundabout on Daniel Island (Seven Farms Drive and Daniel Island Drive) and associated improvements.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Site Design (BZA-SD) - Next meeting to take place May 3. Three issues of impact to Daniel Island: (1) 259 Seven Farms Drive - Request a variance from Sec 54-343.1 to omit required parking lot islands in a surface parking lot. (2) Rhoden Island - Request reconsideration of the Board’s decision on April 5 to approve a variance from Sec 54-327 to allow the removal of 12 grand trees. (3) Fairbanks Drive - Request a variance from Sec 54-327 to allow the removal of four grand trees. Request a special exception from Sec 54-327 to allow the removal of one grand tree.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Zoning (BZA-Z) - Next meeting to take place on May 16. Agenda not yet published.

City of Charleston Design Review Board (DRB) - Next meeting to take place on May 15. Agenda not yet published.

City of Charleston Planning Commission - Next meeting to take place on May 17. No issues of impact to Daniel Island