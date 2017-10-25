Land use and zoning activities on Daniel Island

Below are the issues being brought before the various City of Charleston boards and committees this week that are specific to land use and zoning on Daniel Island. For more information on any of these proposed actions, visit dineighborhoodassociation.org (click on “Land Use and Zoning Activity”). All meetings are open for public comment except the TRC meetings. For the location and time of meetings, visit the DINA website or email zoning@dineighborhoodassociation.org.

City of Charleston Technical Review Committee (TRC) —The next meeting will take place on Oct. 26. One item of impact to Daniel Island on the agenda - the revised road construction plan for Rhoden Island Drive.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Site Design (BZA-SD) — The next meeting will take place on Nov. 1. No issues of impact to Daniel Island.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Zoning (BZA-Z) — The next meeting will take place on Nov. 7. Agenda not yet published.

City of Charleston Design Review Board (DRB) — At the last meeting on Oct. 16, the request for final approval for the design of two covered parking spaces at 145 River Landing Drive was deferred, and the request for conceptual approval for an addition and renovation of the Daniel Island Publix was also deferred to restudy the building and produce a more honest façade. The next meeting will be held on Nov. 6. One item of impact to Daniel Island on the agenda - the request for conceptual approval for the construction of a new office building at 297 Seven Farms Dr.

City of Charleston Planning Commission (PC) — The request for the subdivision concept plan approval for Fairbanks Drive scheduled for the Oct. 18 meeting was deferred. The next meeting will take place on Nov. 15. Agenda not yet published.