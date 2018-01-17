Land use and zoning activities on Daniel Island

These are the issues being brought before the various City of Charleston boards and committees that are specific to land use and zoning on Daniel Island. For more information on any of these proposed actions, visit dineighborhoodassociation.org (click on “Land Use and Zoning Activity”). All meetings are open for public comment except the TRC meetings. For the location and time of meetings, visit the DINA website or email zoning@dineighborhoodassociation.org.

City of Charleston Technical Review Committee (TRC) — Results from the weather-delayed Jan. 4 meeting are as follows: Preliminary plats and road construction for four lots on Pierce Street and the River Landing Village subdivision concept plan were both asked to revise and resubmit their plans to TRC. The next meeting will be held on Jan. 18 with no issues of impact to Daniel Island on the agenda.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Site Design (BZA-SD) — The next meeting will take place on Feb. 7. The agenda has not yet been published.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Zoning (BZA-Z) — The most recent meeting was held on Jan. 16 with no issues of impact to Daniel Island up for discussion. The BZA-Z next meets on Feb. 6. The agenda has not yet been published.

City of Charleston Design Review Board (DRB) — At the Jan. 2 meeting, preliminary approval for the construction of a new commercial office and retail building at 297 Seven Farms Drive was deferred with various comments related to the storefront, landscaping, signage, and water management. The DRB was scheduled to meet on Jan. 16, with no issues of impact to Daniel Island on the agenda. The next meeting will take place on Feb. 5. The agenda has not yet been published.

City of Charleston Planning Commission (PC) — The next meeting will be Jan. 17 with no issues of impact to Daniel Island on the agenda.