Land use and zoning activities on Daniel Island

These are the issues being brought before the various City of Charleston boards and committees that are specific to land use and zoning on Daniel Island. For more information on any of these proposed actions, visit dineighborhoodassociation.org (click on “Land Use and Zoning Activity”). All meetings are open for public comment except the TRC meetings. For the location and time of meetings, visit the DINA website or email zoning@dineighborhoodassociation.org.

City of Charleston Technical Review Committee (TRC) — At the most recent meeting on August 9, the committee had minor comments for the road construction plans at Old Compass Drive. Once it has been revised and receives in-house approval, it will be sent to Engineering for stamping. The site plan for Daniel Island Park IV on Island Park Drive and the site plan for the proposed Courtyard Marriott on Fairchild Street need to be revised and resubmitted to TRC. A construction activity application, CSWPPP (Construction Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan), SDSM (Statistical downscaling model) submittal checklist, SCDHEC NOI (Notice of Intent), and storm water technical report for both are required. The next meeting will be held on August 16 with no issues of impact to Daniel Island on the agenda.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Site Design (BZA-SD) — The next meeting will be September 5. The agenda is not yet published.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Zoning (BZA-Z) — The next meeting will be held on August 21 with no issues of impact to Daniel Island on the agenda.

City of Charleston Design Review Board (DRB) — The next meeting will be held on August 20 with no issues of impact to Daniel Island on the agenda.

City of Charleston Planning Commission (PC) — The next meeting will be held on August 15 with no issues of impact to Daniel Island on the agenda.