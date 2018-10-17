Land use and zoning activities on Daniel Island

These are the issues being brought before the various City of Charleston boards and committees that are specific to land use and zoning on Daniel Island. For more information on any of these proposed actions, visit dineighborhoodassociation.org (click on “Land Use and Zoning Activity”). All meetings are open for public comment except the TRC meetings. For the location and time of meetings, visit the DINA website or email zoning@dineighborhoodassociation.org.

City of Charleston Technical Review Committee (TRC) — The next meeting will be held on October 18 and will discuss the construction plans for River Landing Village at the end of River Landing Drive.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Site Design (BZA-SD) — The next meeting will be held on November 7. The agenda is not yet published.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Zoning (BZA-Z) — The most recent meeting was held on October 16 with no issues of impact to Daniel Island discussed.

City of Charleston Design Review Board (DRB) — The most recent meeting was held on October 15 with no issues of impact to Daniel Island discussed.

City of Charleston Planning Commission (PC) — The next meeting will be held on October 17 with no issues of impact to Daniel Island on the agenda.