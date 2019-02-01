Land use and zoning activities on Daniel Island

These are the issues being brought before the various City of Charleston boards and committees that are specific to land use and zoning on Daniel Island. For more information on any of these proposed actions, visit dineighborhoodassociation.org (click on “Land Use and Zoning Activity”). All meetings are open for public comment except the TRC meetings. For the location and time of meetings, visit the DINA website or email zoning@dineighborhoodassociation.org.

City of Charleston Technical Review Committee (TRC) — The next meeting will be held on Jan. 3 with no issues of impact to Daniel Island on the agenda.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Site Design (BZA-SD) —The next meeting will be held Jan. 2. On the agenda to discuss are a request for a special exemption to allow the removal on one grand tree at 389 Ralston Creek Street and a request for a variance of the Daniel Island Master Plan to allow an encroachment into the visual buffer zone at 551 Lesesne Street.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Zoning (BZA-Z) — The next meeting will be held Jan. 15. The agenda is not yet published.

City of Charleston Design Review Board (DRB) — The next meeting will be held on Jan. 7 with no issues of impact to Daniel Island on the agenda.

City of Charleston Planning Commission (PC) — The next meeting will be held Jan. 16. The agenda is not yet published.