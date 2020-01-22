Land use and zoning activities on Daniel Island

These are the issues being brought before the various City of Charleston boards and committees that are specific to land use and zoning on Daniel Island and Cainhoy. All meetings are open for public comment except the TRC meetings. For more information on any of these proposed actions, including location and time of meetings, please email president@dineighborhoodassociation.org.

City of Charleston Technical Review Committee (TRC): The next meeting will be held on Jan. 23 with no issues of impact to Daniel Island or Cainhoy discussed.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Site Design (BZA-SD): The next meeting will be held on Feb. 5 with one issue of impact to Daniel Island or Cainhoy: A request for a variance to allow the removal of two grand trees from 12 Dalton Street.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Zoning (BZA-Z): A meeting was held on Jan. 21 with no issues of impact to Daniel Island or Cainhoy on the agenda. The next meeting is set for Feb. 4.

City of Charleston Design Review Board (DRB): A meeting was held on Jan. 21 with one issue of impact to Daniel Island discussed: Request for approval of a completed mock-up panel for a new restaurant/store/boat storage facility at 302 Longshore Street, River Landing Village. Look for an update in next week’s paper.

City of Charleston Planning Commission (PC): The next meeting will be held on Jan. 27. The agenda is not yet published.

You can review all city meeting notices and agendas, as well as meeting times and locations, at https://www.charleston-sc.gov/AgendaCenter.