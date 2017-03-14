Land use and zoning activities on Daniel Island - March 16, 2017

Below are issues being brought before the various City of Charleston boards and committees that are specific to land use and zoning on Daniel Island. For more information on any of these proposed actions, visit dineighborhoodassociation.org (click on Land Use and Zoning Activity). All of the meetings are open for public comment except the TRC meetings. The location and time of meetings can be found on the DINA website or e-mail zoning@dineighborhoodassociation.org.

City of Charleston Technical Review Committee (TC) - Reviews site plans and subdivisions for compliance with City of Charleston codes - meets weekly. March 16 meeting: No issues of impact to Daniel Island.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Site Design (BZA-SD) - Hears requests for zoning variances and special exceptions relating to site planning issues and requests concerning zoning requirements for tree protection, landscaping, parking lot design, and street design standards - meets monthly. April 4 meeting: Agenda not yet published.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Zoning (BZA-Z) - Hears requests concerning zoning regulations for the use of property, density of residential development, parking, and the height, area and location of buildings - meets twice a month. March 21 meeting: Agenda not yet published.

City of Charleston Design Review Board (DRC) - Reviews new construction, exterior alterations, and signage for commercial or non-residential (more than eight multi-family units) projects - meets twice a month. March 20 meeting: No issues of impact to Daniel Island.

City of Charleston Planning Commission - Reviews plans, planning related ordinances such as zoning ordinances, rezonings, subdivision requests, concept plans, and street names - meets monthly. March 15 meeting: Farr Street Extension – Request approval of revised concept plan.