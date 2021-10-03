The language of listening

A hyperpolyglot is one who masters or becomes fluent in many different languages – by definition, six or more. Meet Daniel Island resident Thad Schmenk who calls himself a “hypopolyglot.”

After more than two decades in education, with a specialty in foreign language, Schmenk, who speaks English, Japanese and German and is learning Spanish, decided it was time to talk about what he knows.

His mastery of speaking and teaching several tongues was honed overseas. In the late 1990s, Schmenk spent three years in Yamagata, Japan, at an exchange program. There, he taught English to students, helped draft an English curriculum and trained other teachers.

Schmenk eventually returned stateside, where he joined the staff at Fort Dorchester High. He came aboard as a German teacher, where he spent a year of high school learning the language. During his undergraduate studies at the College of Charleston, he studied abroad in Germany as an English tutor and then became a resident adviser.

One of his greatest success stories as an educator came when he was teaching German to a student who was blind. Schmenk had to learn how to translate from English to German braille. That student took his class for four years and proceeded to go to college and continue studying languages.

“You really don’t know your own language until you have studied another one,” he added.

In 2004, Schmenk and his family settled down on Daniel Island. He remarked that the slice of Lowcountry paradise is incomparable to any destination his worldly travels had taken him.

As Schmenk’s roots began to spread on the island, his teaching career continued to sprout. He would go on to be named the assistant principal at Fort Dorchester and then in 2011 the principal of Alston Middle School in Summerville.

In recent years, Schmenk received his Master of Education in school leadership and secondary education from The Citadel, and became the director of assessment and accountability at Dorchester County School District Two’s Curriculum & Instruction Department.

Schmenk’s latest venture bears the fruit of his lifelong labor, a culmination of his teaching endeavors that he coined “The HypoPolyglot.” The fictitious name he invented means a master of less than six languages, which he then transcended into a finely tuned podcast in May 2020.

As host, Schmenk’s mission is to provide listeners of all ages insights into the art and science of learning languages, in order to help them make the most out of their journey, resources, time, and abilities.

“You enjoy when that lightbulb goes on and the kids start to have success in something that they feared,” he said.

The podcast discusses a variety of topics including: how to learn a language, language education, universal grammar topics, how to stay motivated, linguistic perspectives, as well as other insights related to the world of language. All material recorded is purposefully designed for teachers to use as a learning exercise in a classroom setting.

Since its inception, Schmenk has put out just shy of 30 episodes. Thousands of listens later, the podcast has reached 17 countries and counting.

To learn more, go to thehypopolyglot.com.