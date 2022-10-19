Learn active shooter survival tactics: Run! Hide! Fight!

At the same time parents, students, law enforcement and educators were attending an active shooter seminar in the Philip Simmons High School auditorium, police in a neighboring North Carolina town were searching for a suspect who opened fire on the recreation trail in a residential area northeast of downtown Raleigh, killing five and injuring two.

Last Thursday evening, Oct. 13, the 30-plus attendees at the PSHS presentation learned to “Run! Hide! Fight!” during the active shooter presentation hosted by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Berkeley County School District.

The Raleigh incident was eerily timed and consistent with information presented by Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis. It is one more incident adding to the significant increase in active shooter attacks across the country.

The FBI defines an active shooter incident as “one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area.” FBI data shows a 96.8% increase in active shooter incidents from 2017 (31 shootings) to 2021 (61 shootings).

“The worst of the worst could happen here, so we should be prepared,” Lewis said, stressing that his department trains for active shooter situations beyond just schools. “You can apply what we learn here today in your everyday life… at a sporting event, a concert, football games, restaurants, hospitals, anywhere where large to medium crowds are gathered.”

The number one piece of advice Lewis gave was to pay attention to your surroundings when you are in public locations: know where exits are located, where police or security guards are stationed, and who is near you.

Lewis explained that most active shooting events are over between 4 and 10 minutes. He stressed that in the event of a shooter situation the best course of action is to follow the run, hide, and fight tactics recommended by the FBI.

The advice: Run away and escape if possible. If you cannot safely run away, find a hiding place and silence your cell phone. If confronted, fight back as hard as you can. Once you are in a secure location, call 911 as soon as you can with as many details as possible.

He also urged people to report suspicious and unusual behavior when you see it. “In all school related incidents there were warning signs and messages, Facebook posts, Twitter, Instagram…all those things were there and nobody said anything.”

Editor’s Note: This is part one of a two-part series. Part 2 will focus specifically on the Berkeley County School District’s emergency management plans, physical school security, and detecting, reporting and assessing threats.