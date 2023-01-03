Learn the story behind the invention of the sports bra

The March 23 Daniel Island News Author Series event will feature Charleston-based author Lisa Lindahl and Bublish founder Kathy Meis.

The duo will talk about Lisa’s incredible book – “Unleash the Girls: The Untold Story of the Invention of the Sports Bra and How it Changed the World (And Me)” – and how her story, with the help of Kathy’s company, was turned into a book.

In 1977 Lindahl, who was an avid runner, invented the first sports bra. It was a time when women were coming into their own, working hard to carve out new roles at home and in politics, sports, culture, and business. It was also the start of the “fitness revolution.” At this

unique intersection of feminism and athleticism, Lindahl began her game-changing entrepreneurial journey.

Launching the right product at the right time, Lindahl was thrown into a high-stakes world of business and power. Adding to the challenge: Lindahl had to manage epilepsy and a dysfunctional relationship with her business partner.

Despite the odds, her invention became a feminist icon and her company disrupted one industry and created another.

Lindahl is also an artist, activist, women’s health advocate, and shamanic healer. In 2020, she was inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame for the invention of the sports bra. Later, she patented a chest-compression garment for breast cancer patients. Throughout

her career she has worked relentlessly to raise awareness about epilepsy.

Lindahl published her book with the publishing technology company, Bublish, Inc. Bublish founder and CEO Kathy Meis will join the discussion as together they share Lindahl’s story, why she decided to write the book, how the writing process worked, and what’s happening

with her story now. Meis will also talk about how her company empowers authors with the tools, services, technology, and education they need to publish and market their books to readers – locally and internationally.

Series Sponsors and Benefactors

The author series is organized by The Daniel Island News and made possible by the generous support of the Daniel Island Community Fund and Bublish, Inc. and by donations from the community. If you’d like to sponsor or donate to the continuation of this series, contact

The event is set for March 23, 4 p.m. at Meyer Vogl Gallery. Tickets are free – sign up at bit.ly/LisaLindahl_DINews.