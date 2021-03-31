Leaving the nest
Wed, 03/31/2021 - 8:22am admin
Bald eagle nesting season over; construction to resume
By:
Zach Giroux
Residential construction can resume in a Daniel Island neighborhood because the newest member of the Lesesne Street bald eagles has fledged from the nest.
In February 2018, two breeding adult bald eagles built a nest amid construction on an adjacent lot. Surrounding construction was stopped and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) was contacted by the Daniel Island Property Owners Association (DIPOA).
By law, human activity within the protected 660-foot zone is considered harassment during nesting season, which lasts from Oct. 1 to May 15 each year. Although bald eagles are no longer federally listed as threatened or endangered, they are protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.
The DIPOA applied for a non-purposeful take permit from the USFWS which authorized construction within the eagle nest buffer zone during nesting season as long as disturbance minimization conditions are adhered to and qualified personnel conduct routine monitoring. The Daniel Island Company was the development team that received the notice.
“The Daniel Island Company has always been very cognizant of natural resources and endangered species and does everything they can by the book,” said Will Wilson, an ecologist at Sabine & Waters Inc., involved in the permitting process on behalf of the DIPOA. “It’s certainly a unique situation but they’ve done everything they can to accommodate for this nest.”
Wilson noted that one of the builders reached out to him a few months ago to make sure the construction company was in compliance with the conditions of the permit. He added that the company was “well within” the permit conditions and guidelines.
An eaglet fledged from the nest on March 9, signaling the end of nesting season, when the eaglet takes its first flight and demonstrates it can fly independently.
On March 15, the DIPOA received a letter from a USFWS biologist that the fledgling indicates the nesting season has officially concluded. Therefore, construction activity in that area may resume, with the exception of a 50-foot diameter around the base of the tree.
“Construction starting again is legal and there’s no discussion of removing a tree,” DIPOA president Jane Baker said.
The Daniel Island Park Association now oversees the permit’s enforcement. At the request of the Daniel Island Company, to protect the nesting area, the site’s exact location is not being disclosed.
For more information about eagle permits and technical assistance, visit fws.gov/southeast/our-services/eagle-technical-assistance/. To view regulations in South Carolina, for information about bald eagle biology or to view a map of documented nest locations, visit dnr.sc.gov/wildlife/baldeagle/index.html.
PHOTOGRAPHS TAKE FLIGHT
Mount Pleasant wildlife artographer Mitchell Schlimer captured a series of photos that illustrate three bald eagles nesting side by side in the crown of a pine tree on Daniel Island. This nest on Lesesne Street is where the two adult eagles brought the food to the eaglet that recently fledged on March 9.
By law, human activity within the protected 660-foot zone is considered harassment during nesting season, which lasts from Oct. 1 to May 15. Nesting season officially ends when the eaglet takes its first flight and demonstrates it can fly independently.
The number of American bald eagles has more than quadrupled since 2009, according to a recent report by the USFWS. The species, once on the brink of extinction, has grown to 316,700 birds and 71,400 nesting pairs in the 2019 breeding season.
For more footage of bald eagles and other species photographed on Daniel Island, visit Daniel Island Wildlife on Facebook. The group was created by Schlimer and resident Rhonda Clark during the COVID-19 pandemic and now is home to 180 members from the community.