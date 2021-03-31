Leaving the nest

Residential construction can resume in a Daniel Island neighborhood because the newest member of the Lesesne Street bald eagles has fledged from the nest.

In February 2018, two breeding adult bald eagles built a nest amid construction on an adjacent lot. Surrounding construction was stopped and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) was contacted by the Daniel Island Property Owners Association (DIPOA).

By law, human activity within the protected 660-foot zone is considered harassment during nesting season, which lasts from Oct. 1 to May 15 each year. Although bald eagles are no longer federally listed as threatened or endangered, they are protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

The DIPOA applied for a non-purposeful take permit from the USFWS which authorized construction within the eagle nest buffer zone during nesting season as long as disturbance minimization conditions are adhered to and qualified personnel conduct routine monitoring. The Daniel Island Company was the development team that received the notice.

“The Daniel Island Company has always been very cognizant of natural resources and endangered species and does everything they can by the book,” said Will Wilson, an ecologist at Sabine & Waters Inc., involved in the permitting process on behalf of the DIPOA. “It’s certainly a unique situation but they’ve done everything they can to accommodate for this nest.”

Wilson noted that one of the builders reached out to him a few months ago to make sure the construction company was in compliance with the conditions of the permit. He added that the company was “well within” the permit conditions and guidelines.

An eaglet fledged from the nest on March 9, signaling the end of nesting season, when the eaglet takes its first flight and demonstrates it can fly independently.

On March 15, the DIPOA received a letter from a USFWS biologist that the fledgling indicates the nesting season has officially concluded. Therefore, construction activity in that area may resume, with the exception of a 50-foot diameter around the base of the tree.

“Construction starting again is legal and there’s no discussion of removing a tree,” DIPOA president Jane Baker said.

The Daniel Island Park Association now oversees the permit’s enforcement. At the request of the Daniel Island Company, to protect the nesting area, the site’s exact location is not being disclosed.

For more information about eagle permits and technical assistance, visit fws.gov/southeast/our-services/eagle-technical-assistance/. To view regulations in South Carolina, for information about bald eagle biology or to view a map of documented nest locations, visit dnr.sc.gov/wildlife/baldeagle/index.html.

