Let freedom ring

Fourth of July fireworks will be making a return to the Lowcountry skies after a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Independence Day celebrations will carry on next month for some but not all municipalities due to the lingering presence of the coronavirus.

There will not be a patriotic display on Daniel Island this year. The Property Owners Association put out the following announcement on June 8:

“While the COVID-19 pandemic local and national numbers are currently on a downward trend, community associations across the nation, much like the POA, are tasked with keeping in mind the safety, health, and well-being of their community members when considering hosting large scale events. While we are extremely optimistic, we remain cautious when making decisions regarding events that we host as we continue to follow ‘best practices’ and CDC recommendations.”

Similarly, there will be no fireworks on Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island or Folly Beach. However, below is a list of firework displays that are slated for July 4 around the Charleston area:

FOURTH Of July Dinner Cruise with SpiritLine Cruises Location: Charleston Harbor, Charleston Time: 7 p.m. Celebrate Independence Day by enjoying an elegant three hour dinner cruise aboard the Spirit of Carolina. Experience the Charleston harbor at its finest while enjoying a grand four course dinner and a spectacle view of the fireworks from Patriots Point. • Cost per adult is $95, booking fees not included • Cash bar available for cocktails, coffee, tea, soda • A limited number of private tables for two are available for an additional $50 • No refund for cancellations after July 2

Daniel Island Ferry Fireworks Cruise

Location: Charleston Harbor, Charleston

Time: 8:45 p.m.

The Daniel Island Ferry will leave the dock at River Landing Drive at 8:45 p.m. The cruise will venture under the Ravenel Bridge and into the Charleston Harbor to view the fireworks from Patriots Point. Anticipated return time to Daniel Island is 10 p.m. Tickets are $45 adults and $35 for kids (3 years old and under free but require a ticket).

Patriots Point Fireworks Blast Location: Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, Mount Pleasant Time: 6 p.m. Admission is free, but parking costs $20 per vehicle. Live music will begin at 6 p.m. At least 10 local food trucks will sell food and beverages. Guests are encouraged to arrive early and bring folding chairs and picnic blankets. Free Fourth of July Celebration Location: Joe P. Riley Jr. Park, Charleston Time: 8 p.m. The city of Charleston will host a free Fourth of July concert featuring the Charleston Symphony with special guests Charlton Singleton and Quiana Parler at 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, at the River Dogs stadium, “The Joe.” Doors will open at 6 p.m. and concessions will be available. The event is free to attend but tickets must be reserved in advance. Visit the “Fourth of July” tab on CharlestonArts.org for details. For questions about the concert, call the city of Charleston’s Office of Cultural Affairs at 843-724-7305.

FOURTH of July at The Watch

Location: The Restoration Hotel, Charleston

Time: 7 p.m.

The Watch Rooftop at 79th Wentworth Street will host a Lowcountry BBQ buffet from 7-11 p.m. Space is limited; tickets are available through EventBrite for $75. Visit bit.ly/3cdM3L1 to purchase tickets and reserve a spot.

Fourth of July Fireworks with The Charleston Water Taxi Location: Charleston Harbor Marina Dock A Time: 8:45 p.m. The Charleston Water Taxi will be leaving from Dock A from downtown Charleston. The ride will cost $30 for adults, $25 for children ages 4-11, and free for kids 3 & under. For tickets email Amy Smith at asmith@charlestonharborresort.com

Fourth of July festival

Location: Riverfront Park, North Charleston

Time: 7-10 p.m.

North Charleston’s Independence Day kicks off at Riverfront Park with fireworks at dark and music by DJ Natty Heavy. The show is free to the public with general admission for all attendees. Guests can bring lawn chairs and blankets as well as water and snacks. There will be a variety of food trucks at the event including James Brown Peanuts, Kona Ice Charleston, Miss Katie Sweets, Big Daddy Pork Skins, Charleston Festival Food, La’son Café, and Zeus Grill and Seafood. Enter the former Navy Base via McMillan or Virginia avenues for free parking. There will be no entry into the park until 5 p.m. All bags will be searched, and no sparklers or outside fireworks are allowed. No grills will be allowed in the park during the festival.