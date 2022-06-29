LET FREEDOM RING

Several Charleston-area towns and attractions will celebrate our nation’s freedom with fireworks and other patriotic festivities on the Fourth of July.

Daniel Island’s Independence Day celebration will be held on July 2 from 4-9 p.m. at Smythe Park and will feature a parade, live music, a kids fun zone and several food vendors. But the popular fireworks display that used to close out the night will no longer be held due to safety concerns, according to the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association.

“The City of Charleston sets the rules on fireworks. Fire prevention is the priority and Smythe Park has too many homes in close proximity to ensure a safe fireworks show,” said Lisa Avant, associate community manager for the Daniel Island POA. “The Waterfront has the same concern and has boats to worry about as well.”

Although Daniel Island will no longer set the skies afire, there are several other options to see fireworks around the Lowcountry. Throw on some red, white and blue, grab your family and friends, and head out to one of these local celebrations.

Daniel Island Ferry Fireworks Cruise

101 River Landing Dr. Dock, Daniel Island, 8:45 p.m.

The Daniel Island Ferry will cruise under the Ravenel Bridge and into Charleston Harbor to view the fireworks from Patriots Point. The event is sold out, but there is a waiting list in case room becomes available.

Patriots Point Fireworks Blast

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, Mount Pleasant, 6 p.m.

Guests are invited to a free party landside of the historic World War II aircraft carrier USS Yorktown. The event will include live music, several food trucks and a fireworks show above Charleston Harbor after sundown. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own seating. Admission is free, but parking costs $20 per vehicle.

Fourth of July with the Charleston Water Taxi

Charleston Harbor Resort Marina, Mount Pleasant, 9 p.m.

Watch the fireworks over the water from the Charleston Water Taxi. It will leave promptly at 9 p.m. from Charleston Harbor Marina Dock A. Tickets are $50 for adults, $45 for children ages 4-11, and free for children 3 and under.

Sea Stars and Stripes at the South Carolina Aquarium

100 Aquarium Wharf, Charleston, 7 p.m.

Feel like doing something wild this Fourth of July? Food, fun and a seaside view of fireworks await you at this family-friendly event that includes cookout fare, beer and wine. Bring a chair or blanket to watch fireworks from the decks overlooking Charleston Harbor. Tickets are $75 for adults, $40 for children 3-12 and free for children under 3. Member pricing is available.

Fourth of July Dinner Cruise on Charleston Harbor

SpiritLine Cruises, 360 Concord St., Charleston, 7 p.m.

Celebrate Independence Day with a three-hour dinner cruise and watching the Patriot’s Point fireworks display aboard the Spirit of Carolina. Tickets are $99 and include a four-course dinner, tax, and gratuities.

Fourth of July Sunset and Fireworks Cruise

Charleston Maritime Center, 10 Wharfside St., Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Board the Palmetto for a tour of Charleston Harbor and watch the sunset and the Patriots Point fireworks show from the water. Snacks, soft drinks, beer, wine, and water will be available for sale. Tickets are $75 per person.

Charleston RiverDogs Home Game and Independence Day Celebration

Riley Park, 360 Fishburne St., Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

For the first time since 2018, the RiverDogs will play a home game on July 4. Celebrate independence by enjoying a ball game followed by a fireworks show set to a medley of All-American music presented by First National Bank. Tickets start at $8.

Fourth of July at The Watch

The Restoration Hotel, 75 Wentworth St., Charleston, 7 p.m.

Enjoy views of the fireworks and a classic barbeque buffet dinner. Tickets are $85 and include food and non-alcoholic beverages. Alcoholic beverages, tax and gratuity are additional.

North Charleston Fourth of July Festival

Riverfront Park, 1001 Everglades Ave., North Charleston, 5 p.m.

North Charleston’s Independence Day event is back, showcasing the Lowcountry’s largest Fourth of July fireworks show and music by the North Charleston Pops and DJ Natty Heavy. The show is free and guests are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets, as there is no seating provided.

Fireworks Display at Isle of Palms

Front Beach, Isle of Palms, 9 p.m.

The Isle of Palms fireworks show takes place in the Front Beach area. The area of the beach between 21st Avenue to 3rd Sea Cabins will close at 6:30 p.m. for set up and preparation of the fireworks display sponsored by the city.

Fabulous Fourth in the Creek

Goose Creek Municipal Center, Goose Creek, 6:30 p.m.

The City of Goose Creek’s annual Fourth of July celebration and fireworks display will showcase live music, a variety of food vendors and free kids’ activities. Outside fireworks, sparklers or alcohol is prohibited. Admission and parking are free.

Summerville 4th of July Celebration

Gahagan Park, 515 W. Boundary, Summerville, 6 p.m.

Admission is free, but parking costs $20 per vehicle. Live music will begin at 6 p.m. At least 10 local food trucks will sell food and beverages. Guests are encouraged to arrive early and bring folding chairs and picnic blankets.

The Carolina Girl Fourth of July Firework Cruise

St. John’s Yacht Harbor, Johns Island, 8 p.m.

Board The Carolina Girl at 7:45 p.m. for a three-hour cruise around Charleston Harbor and enjoy the sunset and fireworks from the yacht’s many decks. Tickets are $135 for this adults-only event and include a DJ and unlimited beer, wine and soda bar.

Fourth of July Fireworks on Folly Beach

Folly Beach County Park, 9:30 p.m.

A holiday tradition on the “Edge of America,” the annual Fourth of July fireworks display will be set off at the west end of the island beginning at 9:30 p.m. “There’s nothing better than celebrating the Fourth of July on Folly Beach, watching the fireworks surrounded by friends and family,” said Lewis Dodson, president of the Folly Association of Business.

Salute from the Shore

Salute from the Shore will return to the South Carolina coastline on the Fourth of July. This patriotic flyover will begin just north of Myrtle Beach at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 4 and will travel down the coastline to Bluffton. Beachgoers will be able to see F-16s from McEntire Joint National Guard Base as well as C-17s out of Joint Base Charleston.