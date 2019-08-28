Let the Scottish Games begin!

Once again, Daniel Island will soon be awash in pipes and plaids. Weekend festivities for the 48th Charleston Scottish Games & Highland Gathering will begin on Daniel Island. The annual Charleston Tartan Ball will be held in the ballroom of the Daniel Island Club on Friday, Nov. 1 from 5:30 to 10:00 p.m.

Guests will be welcomed to the ball by the booming bagpipes of The Citadel’s Regimental Pipes & Drums. Adventurous attendees can feast on some haggis, the traditional Scottish delicacy made from sheep’s heart, liver, and lungs, and enjoy craft cocktails and dancing.

The following day, Nov. 2, local residents and visitors from all over will get a chance to visit Scotland for the day when the Charleston Scottish Games & Highland Gathering comes to Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant. All-day activities, including whiskey tasting, sheep dog demonstrations, shopping, sporting exhibits, and much more are planned from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

History comes alive as centuries-old ceremonies unfold for the celebration. Athletes will take attendees back in time as they compete in traditional Scottish sports. Spectators can stroll through the beautiful Boone Hall Plantation grounds surrounded by the sounds of the Scottish Fiddling Competition and the beat of Scottish Country Dance performances. Scottish or not, this event truly offers something for everyone.

Daniel Island resident Mary Sudzina says you don’t need to be Scottish to enjoy the Tartan Ball or the Scottish games.

“Even though Mike and I don’t have a drop of Scottish blood between us, we love attending the Tartan Ball at the Daniel Island Club,” she said. “It’s great fun to watch all the pageantry of the kilted gentleman in their clan’s tartans, and the ladies with plaid sashes. We especially enjoy the marching in of the bagpipers and drums, and the haggis ceremony! The evening also includes a fantastic orchestra for dancing. We wouldn’t miss it.’

Wayne Morgan, president of the Scottish Society of Charleston, Inc., has been instrumental in promoting Scottish culture throughout the community. The Daniel Island resident has been donning a kilt since he was 13 years old and played Highland bagpipes until he went into the Army.

“I am what the English call a Highland Gentleman: one who can play the Pipes but doesn’t,” joked Morgan.

One of the reasons Morgan moved from North Carolina to Daniel Island was the nearby availability of a vibrant Scottish-American community.

Throughout his life, Morgan explored his ancestral roots and feels the annual event is an excellent way for everyone to share all things Scottish.

“Attending the Tartan Ball and/or the Games is a tremendous opportunity to experience Scottish culture, music, cuisine and drink,” said Morgan. “…Additionally, if one is interested in tracing Scottish roots, over 40 Clan Societies, representing their Clan Chiefs in Scotland, will be set up around the Games Field.”

For more information on the non-profit Scottish Society of Charleston, Inc. and to learn more about upcoming events go to www.charlestonscots.org.