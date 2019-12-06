Let's Dote on Dads

With Father’s Day just around the corner, The Daniel Island News invited readers to shine a well-deserved spotlight on the special dads in our community. Below are the photos and heartfelt messages we received about some especially wonderful local papas. May the father fanfare begin!

BEN DEWOLF

“My dad is special because he is a really good cook and goes down the water slide with me!” - Bridgette DeWolf, 8

“I love it when my dad swims in the pool with me and plays games with me!” - Amelia DeWolf, 6

CHRISTOPHER MCCARTHY JR.

“Awesome, adventurous, loving, hard-working dad to three beautiful girls. We love you, Daddy! Happy Father’s Day!” – Love, Sadie, Fallon and Linnea

COLLIN HAMLETT

“Papa is my super hero in the sky. He is special because he helps bring troops home, and I am proud of him. He is fun, teaches me lots of things, and gives me great hugs. I am lucky because I have the best papa in the world.” - Charlotte Hamlett, 6

HERSCHEL HARVEY

“My daddy is amazing! He takes me on the best adventures...waterskiing, fishing, swimming. He lets me put bows in his hair, and he really loves my mommy. He is the best daddy and I am so blessed to call him mine!” – Kate Harvey

HOLT CLARKE

“Our dad is the King of Pops and the Tale of Sharks. He’s awesome and we are proud to call him Daddy.” - Alexis, Kiera and Luke Clarke

ROB PREIDITSCH

“My dad is the most amazing man I know because:

1. He adopted me and gave me a loving home. (Georgia)

2. He is a hero in our community – when the house next door caught on fire at 2 a.m., he rushed out and helped our neighbor and dog escape the house and the other day he drove by a house and noticed the front yard and stairs were on fire – he jumped out of the car and found a hose to put it all out and stopped the fire from spreading – the owner was not home so thank goodness he was quick to act. I think deep down he wants to be a fire man! (Cole)

3. He is very caring about others and spends his Sunday mornings taking Holy Communion to the sick and elderly.

4. He plays basketball with me (and usually wins)!

5. He is super goofy and fun – always likes to entertain and ensure others are having fun!

6. Oh and he cooks us great food!!”

- Cole, 13, and Georgia, 10

ZACH PAYER

“He teaches me new things every day.” – Willow Payer, 11

“He is always so caring and thinks about other people. He makes me laugh and is so funny.” – Matea Payer, 12