The Daniel Island Historical Society welcomed Dr. David Dangerfield, assistant professor of history at the University of South Carolina-Salkehatchie, as guest speaker for their final educational program of the season on May 17. Dangerfield holds a Bachelor of Arts in history from Erskine College, a master’s degree from the College of Charleston and The Citadel Departments of History, and a PhD from the University of South Carolina. He spoke to the group at Church of the Holy Cross on Daniel Island on a topic he has studied extensively –

“Liberty’s Forgotten People: Free People of Color in the Antebellum Lowcountry.” According to Dangerfield, in the years before the Civil War, “The South Carolina Lowcountry was home to a remarkable group of people of color who were free despite the slavery all around them.” His lecture spotlighted the free people of color who are often forgotten or misunderstood, but who built communities, raised families, and made a way for themselves despite their limited legal status in the parishes surrounding Charleston.