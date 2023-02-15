Libraries offer more than what’s on the shelf

Have you visited your local library recently? If so, you’ve noticed that libraries have become more than just a place to check out books – they have become vibrant community centers where individuals gather to explore, interact and imagine. If not, you are missing out!

Offerings include summer reading programs, teen essay contests, technology courses, access to 3D printers, crafting and exercise classes and more. They are also community conveners, engaging the public in civic dialogue to address some of our community’s most pressing issues.

Libraries are essential to the health and well-being of our community. They have a large impact on the local economy and workforce development by offering a multitude of resources that are free and accessible to all community members regardless of their socio-economic status, race, age, gender, religious affiliation or agency. The only caveat to taking advantage of these resources is one’s ability to read.

Literacy rates in South Carolina, especially for children, are abysmal. Only 20% of at-risk elementary school age students are reading proficiently by the end of fourth grade. Research indicates that if students are not reading proficiently by the end of third grade, there is an 88% chance that they will never catch up and they are four times more likely to drop out of high school. Reading Partners South Carolina is on a mission to change those odds so that our youngest citizens have the foundational literacy skills they need to be successful in

school and in life.

We do our work by partnering with the community – students, volunteers, schools, churches, corporations, civic organizations, media outlets as well as libraries. Through those relationships, Reading Partners has served over 6,400 students, delivering 177,300 tutoring sessions to students who are reading anywhere from six months to two and a half years behind grade level during our first decade here in South Carolina. The results have been outstanding.

Local libraries have been paramount to our success by providing meeting space for us to orient and provide continuing education sessions for thousands of volunteer tutors, promoting our need for volunteers, serving as Reading Partners volunteers and partnering with us to collect and distribute over 38,000 books to our students to take home, keep and share their new found love of reading with their families and caregivers.

We are grateful for the support of all of our partners, especially the Charleston and Berkeley county library systems. This month, in celebration of National Library month, please visit your local library to check out their amazing offerings. Explore, interact and imagine and thank the staff for the important role they play in strengthening our communities.

Christine Messick has over 20 years of nonprofit management experience with an emphasis on volunteer engagement. Messick serves as the interim executive director for Reading Partners South Carolina.