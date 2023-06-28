Library summer reading program offers something for everyone

A diverse schedule of programming, prizes, and contests are part of Berkeley County Library System’s summer reading program, all of which encourages library patrons to be “All Together Now.”

That’s the theme of the BCLS Summer Reading Program 2023. Organizers designed the program to be both educational and family oriented.

“We hope that the Summer Reading Program encourages children to become lifelong readers. We also hope to encourage the reluctant readers,” said Sharon Fashion, youth services and summer reading program coordinator. “Most of all we would like it to become a family activity.”

You can sign up individually or as a family at berkeleylibrarysc.org/summer-reading, complete activities based on your age group and log them into your account. As you complete and log your reading activities, you earn points and qualify for prizes. The program ends July 31

and prizes must be redeemed by Aug. 8.

To date, 335 people have signed up at the DI location.

SPECIAL PROGRAMMING AT DI LIBRARY

Give Our Books New Looks Art Contest is for grades 3-5. Design a new cover or draw a scene from your favorite book. Must be submitted by Aug 31.

Storytime: Every Monday through the end of July, 10:30-11 a.m. Listen to stories and dance with friends. Open for all children and incorporates multi-sensory activities.

STEM fun with head librarian Tim Boyle: Make a Catapult! July 13, 1-3 p.m. Take a 500-year-old design by Leonardo da Vinci and build a working ballistic catapult from Popsicle sticks, corks, skewers and string. Sign up at the library.

Let’s Get Loopy! with Miss September and Friends. Miss September will capture young minds using magic, music, dancing, and fun with Love-A-Bull and other guest puppets on July 19, 2:30-3:30 p.m. A ticket is required and will be available one week before the performance.

Harry Potter’s Birthday Party: Calling wizards of all ages! Come celebrate “the Boy Who Lived” with games, crafts, and treats on July 31, 3-5 p.m.

STEM fun with head librarian Tim Boyle: Make an Automaton! Aug. 3, 1-3 p.m. What’s an “Automaton”? It’s a crank-powered, cam-driven device that animates the figures you make. A spaceship with aliens? Sure! A shark and an octopus in the sea? Why not! Build and troubleshoot a spinning bobbing scene on a cardboard machine! Sign up at the library! Ages 10 and up.

The Daniel Island Historical Society presents: Daniel Island Past, Present & Future! Aug. 9, 2-4 p.m. - Learn about those who came before us with presentations and crafts about artifacts, ships, and more. All ages welcome.

DI LIBRARY GETS MORE PARKING

The expanded parking lot at the Daniel Island Library opened last week.

The expansion provides an additional 56 parking spaces for the library, also used during election season as an early voting location and polling place. The lot will also serve as overflow parking for nearby Daniel Island School. The lot previously had only 21 parking spaces; it now includes 77 spaces.

Total cost of the project was approximately $88,000 and was paid out of the County’s General Fund balance.