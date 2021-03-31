Life inside the Volvo Car Open ‘bubble’

Professional athletes are getting accustomed to being sequestered, like jurors in a high-profile court case, during this unprecedented age of sports amid COVID-19. This week ahead at the Volvo Car Open (VCO) will be vastly different than anything the storied event has ever witnessed.

When the brightest stars in women’s tennis from more than 40 countries, traveling from three different continents, descend upon Daniel Island for the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America — they will go straight to their assigned hotel rooms.

A total of 200 players and their training partners and coaches (PSTs) will reside at two hotels, Embassy Suites and Hotel Indigo in Mount Pleasant. Officials and broadcast partners will stay at Home 2 Suites by Hilton and The Hampton Inn on Daniel Island.

When players and PSTs arrive, they are instructed to remain in their hotel room until receiving confirmation of a negative COVID test. Then, and only then, will they be cleared to enter the VCO’s “bubble.”

Testing will be set up at all hotel sites and those staying there will be required to test every other day. Daily testing will be set up in the parking lot outside the stadium as well.

There will be an app that tracks all of the players’ COVID testing and dates. It will indicate whether a player recently tested negative with a green symbol or positive with a red symbol. All of the reports on results will be reviewed daily on an around-the-clock basis.

No one will be allowed on site until Thursday, just three days before the start of the tournament. This is not normal protocol, this is a new procedure, according to VCO tournament director Bob Moran. “(The bubble) has been an ongoing conversation since the beginning of the year of what we need to do and how we need to do it.”

Moran noted that usually players arrive a week in advance to practice and get a feel for the tournament’s layout and take in everything the Lowcountry has to offer. Not this year.

As a COVID-19 safeguard, players will not be sight seeing or dining out and enjoying the area’s coastal cuisine. Instead, players will eat breakfast, lunch and dinner in a socially-distanced “players-only” tent and will be expected to stay within the confines of their hotel during off-hours.

There will be three significant function groups: players, PSTs and core staff; broadcast, which constitutes 60 people; and other staff, officials and ball kids, which makes up approximately 130 people. These groups

are tiered with Gold, Silver and Bronze protocols.

Gold is for people who are around the players in close proximity. Silver is someone who is serving food and has limited contact to players. Bronze are people outside that zone who will have zero contact with either.

Each group will have a separate entrance to the facilities and will stay in their respective zones. Players will be stationed in their own pods while awaiting to play on one of the four courts available. Tents will be sectioned off for specific purposes such as outdoor player dining.

Petra Hospitality Solutions will cater approximately 500 meals a day. There will be no local restaurants or vendors providing food options throughout the duration of the tournament.

MUSC has partnered with the VCO and has been named the official infection patrol officer of the tournament and will be conducting all of the coronavirus testing. The Women’s Tennis Association will have a chief COVID officer on site.