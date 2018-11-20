'Light up the Lake' set to take place Dec. 2 at Smythe Park

Let there be lights! The Daniel Island School Parent Teacher Association (PTA) is hoping to illuminate holiday spirit in the community this year with a redesigned island event. “Light up the Lake,” formerly known as the “Island of Lights” luminary celebration, will take place Sunday, Dec. 2, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Smythe Park.

Sponsored by Hudson Nissan/Nissan Charleston, the Daniel Island Community Fund, and Lowcountry Mulch, the festive event will feature warm beverages and treats, holiday music and strolling along twinkling trails around Smythe Lake with family and friends. The DIS PTA will light the park with luminaries, along with other lighting.

“We will give the kids and families individual LED candles to hold as they walk through the park,” said PTA President Jill Shively. “It is a great opportunity to bring out Daniel Island families – both that attend DIS and the rest of the community that lives here.”

For many years, the PTA coordinated the “Island of Lights” fundraising event on the island, for which neighbors would purchase luminary kits to put out in front of their homes. But they noticed that despite the increased growth of the community, the number of luminary kits sold each year wasn’t rising, so “lighting the island” didn’t have the same effect. This year, they decided to take the event in a new direction, concentrating all activities at Smythe Park.

“The community is growing and one of the ongoing goals of this PTA Board has been bringing the community together,” explained Shively.

Also, other efforts, such as the DIS Boosterthon, have offered new fundraising dollars in areas previously supported by the PTA. The re-tooled luminary event will also allow the PTA to fulfill its mission to the community.

“This event fulfills one of our missions of ‘connecting’ the community,” added Shively. “We will have Beta Club students and school families help with the set up and clean up for the event. Being a walking event, we are also encouraging an evening of walking through the park to enjoy the lights, which supports our wellness initiatives.”

In addition, the Smythe Lake Christmas tree will be lit at 7 p.m. that evening. Food options at the event include Holy City Waffles and T&T Kettle Korn. The PTA will provide warm beverages for all, including options for hot chocolate, tea and flavored waters. Those attending are also encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots.

“With so much focus on kindness, we wanted to be sure to include the spirit of ‘giving’ as part of the event,” said Shively. “We are very thankful to our DIS community for everything they provide for both the school and the PTA, and hope that this event adds a little holiday feeling to a very busy month for everyone!”