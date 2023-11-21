Listen & Learn: Affordable Housing

Did you know?

The median home price in Charleston is 89% higher than the national average.

The median rent asked in Charleston is 39% higher than the national average.

The average number of people per household in Charleston is 13% lower than the national average.

The number of owner-occupied households in Charleston is 13% lower than the national average.

The number of renter-occupied households in Charleston is 22% higher than the national average.

Providence Church, 294 Seven Farms Dr., will host a Listen & Learn session: “Affordable Housing in Charleston: Can We Make It Happen?” on Monday, Nov. 27, at 6 p.m. A light meal will be served prior to the presentation.