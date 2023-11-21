Listen & Learn: Affordable Housing
Tue, 11/21/2023
Providence Church to host affordable housing discussion in the Charleston area
Provided by Providence Church
Did you know?
The median home price in Charleston is 89% higher than the national average.
The median rent asked in Charleston is 39% higher than the national average.
The average number of people per household in Charleston is 13% lower than the national average.
The number of owner-occupied households in Charleston is 13% lower than the national average.
The number of renter-occupied households in Charleston is 22% higher than the national average.
Providence Church, 294 Seven Farms Dr., will host a Listen & Learn session: “Affordable Housing in Charleston: Can We Make It Happen?” on Monday, Nov. 27, at 6 p.m. A light meal will be served prior to the presentation.
Craig Logan, commissioner for North Charleston Housing Authority, community advocate, and Housing Executive Fellow with the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce, will be the speaker and will entertain questions. Please RSVP to the church office by Nov. 26 so they have numbers for meal preparation: admin@providencecharleston or 843-971-5275.