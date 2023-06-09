Little Libraries provide free books year round

Ever notice those “mailboxes” filled with books around your neighborhood? A revolution in reading and community engagement continues to sweep through the Lowcountry, thanks to the Little Free Library project. Placed strategically in front of churches, parks and schools, the book-exchange boxes have already found a home in four nearby areas for local residents.

Founded in 2012, Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization based in St. Paul, Minnesota. Without having to make a trip to the library, the project’s mission is to build community, inspire readers and expand book access for all through a global network of volunteer-led book-exchange boxes, according to the LFL website. The organization’s influence has led to over 100,000 Little Free Libraries in more than 85 countries worldwide.

Inspired by the project, Daniel Island residents Amira Cranor, Kris Manning and Jo Ana Finger presented the idea to the island’s Property Owners Association in 2017. After getting approval, Finger says it was successful from day one.

“Residents have been very generous and the children’s Little Free Libraries have been very popular,” she said. “It fills up and empties quickly.”

These whimsical micro-libraries operate on a simple principle: take a book, leave a book. Unlike typical libraries, residents can freely borrow books without any time limits or volume limits. While there’s no strict requirement to return the exact book, the LFL ethos encourages borrowers to replenish the collection with new literary treasures.

And they are not just for adults, parents are also encouraged to drop off books their children are no longer using, giving other children the chance to enjoy them.

There are currently three Little Free Libraries on Daniel Island, but Finger is ready to approach the POA about a fourth. “We’ve grown enough that we could use another,” she said.

Cranor, one of the lead organizers of the island’s exchange-boxes, expressed her passion for the project. “It’s still a rush of happiness to drive by and see a child peering in one or holding a book they have just discovered.”

“I love the Free Little Libraries!” Victoria Seelinger said, “My 20- month old son always gravitates towards these little libraries. He found a cute little ‘lift the flap’ farm book that we keep in the car for him to play with during our drive. I donated my Colleen Hoover book that I just happen to finish reading and had in my car! It felt like a fair exchange!”

Resident Colleen Powers and family frequently use the Little Free Library near Scott pool. My kids were disappointed that there were only grown up books in there so we started bringing kids’ books there that we have grown out of. They like checking when we pass to see if someone grabbed our books yet.”

Keep an eye out the next time you’re strolling through your neighborhood – you might just stumble upon your next favorite read.