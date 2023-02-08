Live music is on tap at Daniel Island and Clements Ferry venues

Calling all music lovers and concertgoers! From the Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island to intimate gigs at Clements Ferry eateries, you don’t need to travel far to enjoy musical entertainment this summer. No matter your taste (in music and in food), there’s a hotbed of local talent performing at your favorite restaurant venues.

New Realm Brewery: Nestled in the heart of Daniel Island, New Realm Brewery patrons can enjoy an eclectic mix of local talent every Thursday through Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. on the pavilion, and indoor performances from 7 to 10 p.m. In addition, the laid-back venue holds a “Pre N’ Post” party before and after each concert at the Credit One Stadium, along with a Saturday concert series every weekend. Performance styles range from bluegrass to reggae to jazz.

“We do our best to invite family-friendly talents so that people of all ages can enjoy,” Hannah Cannon, special events coordinator of New Realm, said. “Our guests really enjoy our live music and overall energy on our outdoor pavilion.”

Clements Ferry local Tonya Honrine, a self-proclaimed beer and food blogger, shared her experience at New Realm. “I went to see The Letter Show, my favorite band in Charleston. I follow them to all of their gigs,” Honrine said. “The [New Realm] location is great. I live off of Clements Ferry so it’s close and the outdoor area is great for live performances.”

Upcoming performances include popular artists such as Kenny George Band (Aug. 2), Lauren Hall (Aug. 4), 40 Mile Detour (Aug. 19), Midnight City Band (Sept. 2) and many more of your favorite Lowcountry artists. All upcoming live music and events can be found on New Realm Brewery’s website.

Mac’s Daniel Island: Mac’s Sport Bar Grill strikes the perfect chord between relaxed dining and live music. If you’re into vintage country and contemporary music, discover Gracious Day, the husband and wife team who perform every Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Mac’s. Between the ambiance of the outdoor patio and happy hour every Monday through Friday, “Mac’s” sounds a lot like “relax.”

“Our customers love interacting with Mike and Beth,” Garret McNally said, owner of Mac’s. “They have a vast library of songs and are always happy to add more to reach customer requests.”

Viva Tacos and Tequila: Hola, music fans. If you’re the life of the party and a fan of Mexican cuisine, VIVA is the perfect venue to join the fiesta. Live music is performed on holidays like New Years and Fourth of July in their Beer and Margarita Garden, with additional pop up block parties to celebrate the season.

Wasabi: Where sushi meets serenade. The contemporary Japanese restaurant on Daniel Island features a casual outdoor patio with live music events throughout the year. During the warmer months, Wasabi offers live entertainment from 5 to 9 p.m. every Friday. The venue has hosted local favorites including Tyler Boone, Brett Weller and Eric Barnett. It’s the perfect backdrop for intimate conversations on your next night out.

Credit One Stadium Concert Series: Music is in the air, Charleston. The 2023 Roper St. Francis Health Concert Series continues with popular artists like Counting Crows (Aug. 2), Jason Aldean (Aug. 4), Train (Sept. 2), Luke Bryan (Oct. 28) and much more. View the star-studded lineup at Credit One Stadium’s website.

Sermet’s Courtyard: Looking for a more intimate venue? This culinary gem offers a touch of sophistication to its patrons with delectable dishes and serenades by local musicians. Acoustic guitarist Keith Miller is known to perform on Friday and Saturday nights, but watch out for other upcoming performances by following Sermet’s on Facebook.

Dog and Duck: This locally-owned, family-friendly pub on Clements Ferry holds live music performances every Saturday night from 6 to 9 p.m. Local artists like Abbey Elmore, Steve Hardy, DD Cumbee and Kevin Church are just a few of the musicians you can enjoy on the dog-friendly porch. Happy hour runs daily and the menu specializes in unique sandwiches, tacos, hotdogs, wings and more!

Waterfront Park Guitar Series: The Daniel Island Community Fund sponsors a spring and fall acoustic guitar series at Waterfront Park, a short distance from The Kingstide and The Dime. The afternoon concerts run 10 consecutive concerts from the last Thursday in April through the last Thursday in June. The upcoming fall series begins Aug. 24 and will run every Thursday until Oct. 26. from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Attendees are welcome to bring chairs, blankets and a furry friend. Local bites and artisans are featured as well. This fall’s opening acts? Wildflower Station and The Honeybees. Find other upcoming performances at The Waterfront on Facebook.

El Gallo Bar & Grill: Free chips and salsa AND free salsa lessons? You won’t want to miss this. El Gallo hosts free Latin salsa classes every Sunday from 5 to 6 p.m. Live music from DJ AZ and DJ Mars swells around the patio as you find your rhythm, performing until 9 p.m. Karaoke is also offered every Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. for those who are the star of their own show.

Indigo Reef Brewing Company: With 20 beers on tap and a stage that hosts both local talent and touring artists, Indigo Reef Brewery is a haven for music enthusiasts. Live music is performed every Friday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and the brewery brings on more acts for big events, such as their anniversary party. The venue showcases local artists like Brandon Lamar Simmons and Ron Daniel, with more upcoming performances listed on their website.

“I’ve been performing there for a few years now and it’s always just a cool vibe,” Simmons said about singing at Indigo Reef. Simmons is a local singer and songwriter who performs at several restaurants and venues around Charleston.

There is no shortage of live performances just around the corner. So grab a drink, meet some friends and throw on your dancing shoes. Between local artists and touring bands coming to the Lowcountry, there’s something for everyone this summer and throughout the year.