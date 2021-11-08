Local 4K programs prepare to welcome students

If Robert Fulghum’s book “All I Really Need To Know I Learned In Kindergarten” is any indication, there’s no denying the importance of early education.

With that in mind, it stands to reason that 4K, or 4 year old pre-kindergarten, might also hold some significance, especially when you consider the statistics. According to First Steps South Carolina, 61% of kindergartners are not ready to start school. An engaging, immersive 4K program can help prepare students for that next big step.

Over the next few weeks, thousands of South Carolina kids will join young counterparts across the country in starting 4K classes. On Daniel Island and the Cainhoy peninsula, parents have multiple options when it comes to early learning programs.

At HIS School at Holy Cross Church on Daniel Island, students start the new school year the first week of September.

“Lots of activities will be focused on getting to know each other, our classroom routines and procedures and many back to school arts and crafts,” said school director Marlo Greene. "We cannot wait to get the year started! Serving these families is where our joy is found.”

Daniel Island Tech Savvy Kids Club off Clements Ferry Road offers preschool, summer camps and afterschool care. The first day for 4K students is on Monday, Aug. 16. The school’s theme for 2021-22 will be “Our New Beginning.”

“Our special theme will promote our goals of developing relationships with students and their families to provide a safe and nurturing environment centered around children’s natural curiosity,” said owner Melissa Brown. “This year, we’ll be celebrating 14 years of serving our community through STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math).”

Daniel Island Academy welcomed more than 240 preschool students back on Aug. 9. Although the new year does not have a specific theme, teachers and staff are excited to have students return for a variety of activities designed to build strong connections.

“Our focus is always on learning through developmental play and providing a high quality and fun preschool setting for children,” noted Leigh Lightsey, Daniel Island Academy business manager.

Students participating in The Elevate Learning Project, a Montessori-influenced elementary education program on Daniel Island for ages 5-9, will head back to the classroom on Aug. 25.

“We will spend the first week of school getting to know each other, our environment, and getting used to the rhythm of the day,” noted executive director and co-founder Stefanie Swackhamer. “We will be spending a lot of time participating in community building activities as it is most important for our class to feel comfortable and happy, setting the tone for the rest of the year.”

Local preschools are also hopeful that COVID prevention measures will continue to help keep students healthy and in school. Brown proudly reported that Tech Savvy Kids Club did not have a single COVID case throughout the pandemic or during their busy summer camps.

“We followed all recommendations provided by the CDC and the Department of Social Services Child Care Licensing,” Brown said. “We will continue to recommend our students and staff wear a face mask while in the building and adhere to all CDC guidelines and recommendations for the safety of our students and families.”

At HIS School, protocols will include frequent handwashing, temperature checks in the mornings at drop off and symptom monitoring. Extra classroom sanitation is scheduled each week, as well as daily cleaning activities throughout the building.

“On a practical level, we hope and pray to remain healthy and open the entire year,” Greene added. “With our efforts and policies last year, we were able to keep our doors open. We want to provide a safe place for our kids to have a normal routine and be able to participate in activities all preschoolers should be able to be a part of.”

“Our teachers are excited and prepared for an amazing year!” Greene continued.

Other area preschools include Cainhoy Children’s Academy, Sundrops Montessori, Clements Ferry Kindercare, and Providence Church Preschool. Additionally, Cainhoy Elementary and Philip Simmons Elementary schools both offer state-funded pre-K programs for students who qualify. Visit bcsdschools.net/preschool.