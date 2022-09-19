Local Artist Marcus Cripps captures the spirit of the Bridge Run

It’s official. The Cooper River Bridge Run (CRBR) announced last week the winning artwork for the 46th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run 10K, which will take place on Saturday, April 1, 2023. The Design Contest’s winning illustration was designed by local artist Marcus Cripps.

In the summer of 2020, Marcus Cripps was given the opportunity to do a sign painting for Locomotion Fitness in Park Circle. While working on this project, he became enamored with how the fitness community came together and supported one another each day. This sparked his love for fitness and weightlifting. Cripps experienced his first Cooper River Bridge Run in 2021 and immediately realized it was something special. He knew he wanted to be a part of it for many years to come. The following year, he set a new goal: to participate in as many fitness events and collect as many medals as he could within a year. He started that goal with the 2022 Cooper River Bridge Run in April. Since then, he has competed in a multitude of weightlifting competitions, CrossFit competitions, Spartan Races and just about every 5k, 10k, and half marathon across the Carolinas. His one-year goal will now be completed by earning a medal that he helped design.

“We are very excited about the outstanding artwork that we received from Marcus Cripps. It really conveys the excitement and energy felt by all of the people that attend our race,” said Irv Batten, Cooper River Bridge Run Race Director.

Cripps’ artwork will be featured on all 2023 event t-shirts, posters and marketing materials for the third largest 10K in the country. He has also been awarded a $1,000 cash prize.

"The CRBR has such a fun spirit in the Lowcountry, something I tried to capture in my design. This contest was a fun way to unite my passion for art and fitness," said Cripps. “It has been an experience and memory that I will never forget!”

The CRBR Design Contest is an annual tradition that encourages artists from across the country to submit their artwork for consideration. This year’s contest featured designs from artists of all ages and regions. A piece created by John Reese was chosen as this year’s “People’s Choice” winner and moved on to the top 10 judging round. The winning entry will hang in the Cooper River Bridge Run office alongside past winners.

The Cooper River Bridge Run Kids Run & Family Festival takes place October 2, 2022, and is free to everyone. Register at www.bridgerun.com.

For more information about the 2023 Cooper River Bridge Run, visit www.bridgerun.com.

