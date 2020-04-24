Local artists donate to auction for Feed the Need

Charleston’s food is world renowned for its excellence, not just for the genuine local farm-to-table selection of produce or mouthwatering preparation and presentation, but for the cultural experience of dining in the Lowcountry. Food and beverage folks (F&B as they are fondly coined) are not just welcoming and friendly, our owners and servers actually make you feel like family.

Today, our F&B family is in trouble. With few take-out exceptions, the restaurant community is all but shut down. This community has been there for us: to feed Charleston during hurricane relief, to celebrate with us through births, graduations and weddings, to mourn with us through the aftermath of the Mother Emmanuel and the Charleston 9 firefighters tragedies, and there when we’ve needed gift certificates to auction for our favorite causes. Now they need us to be there for them.

This community is made up primarily of young people. Thousands are ineligible for financial support or are waiting for the enhanced unemployment packages that to date still have not arrived to pay their mounting debts.

For 10 years, Feed the Need has been able to serve over 500,000 meals and hand out $2 million to those in need in our community, explained Mickey Bakst, the general manager of Charleston Grill, who is behind the Feed the Need nonprofit.

“Feed the Need has formed a coalition with Pay it Forward Charleston forged by Michael Shemtov and his team from Butcher and Bee in an effort to provide groceries for unemployed restaurant employees. Every $10 provides a bag of nutritious food from local farmers and food purveyors,” Bakst said.

Laurie Meyer, Daniel Island resident and owner of Meyer Vogl Gallery on Meeting Street, jumped in to help.

“Restaurants and artists have always worked together to help charities in Charleston,” Bakst said. “Laurie and her team were motivated on their own to create a way to help.”

Meyer quickly and succinctly organized an art auction with 90 artist friends who have donated their work, with the goal of raising $20,000. Beginning April 26 at 5 p.m. and running through May 2 at 8 p.m., people can go online and bid.

“Well over 95% of the money will go directly to bags of groceries filled with local farm produce and provisions for restaurant employees,” Bakst said.

To date, over 2,500 bags have been distributed at five locations in Charleston. The goal is to provide these groceries as long as this crisis lasts since thousands are without any income or ability to pay rent or put food on their tables.

Daniel Island has several resident artists participating in the auction with Meyer. Kay Moffittt, Betsy McDonald, Kris Manning, Amanda McLenon, Joyce Erb, Rana Jordahl, Judy Walters and this columnist, along with dozens of artists from popular galleries downtown including Anglin Smith Gallery, Horton Hayes Gallery, Robert Lange Studios, Reinert Fine Art, Corrigan Gallery and Lowcountry Artist Gallery have all donated artwork to Feed the Need.

Interested art enthusiasts are encouraged to buy local art with starting bids ranging from $100 to $1,000 with the “buy it now” option on the website 32auctions.com/artistsforfeedtheneed.