Local artists to take over Credit One Stadium

Calling all art and wine lovers: Daniel Island’s Credit One Stadium is about to experience a convergence of your two favorite pastimes in an upcoming Wine & Art Walk.

The event, scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 7, 6-9 p.m., is curated by Chloe Hogan, Charleston City Paper’s arts editor.

Growing up on Daniel Island, Hogan thought she would have to move to a larger city to connect with art. But then she discovered Lowcountry artists who blurred the lines between genres and created subversive art to test boundaries.

“I want to see more galleries that are willing to represent Charleston-based people who make interesting work, especially emerging artists,’ Hogan said. “I don’t think every Charleston gallery should be filled with award-winning out-of-towners while we’ve got incredible up-and-coming people working and living here without gallery representation or a ton of chances to show their work.”

Hogan is also a talented painter and one of the featured artists at the event. She started her career as a studio assistant in the Gibbes Museum of Art before she began featuring her own work. After reading her article, “10 Emerging Artists to Watch in 2023,” a friend at the Credit One Stadium asked her to curate an art walk full of Charleston artists.

The Credit One Wine & Art Walk will feature distinct art from local artists, ranging from paintings to sculptures. Among them are Olivia Bonilla, whose sculptures explore the concept of excess and indulgence in popular culture. Isabel Bornstein will feature captivating collages with vintage magazines and watercolors, while Jeremy Croft, a self-taught artist, will show off his carpentry and metal fabrication skills through detailed paintings.

Photographer Caroline Herring, abstract artist Lauren Ridenour, and Hogan round out the lineup, each bringing a unique perspective to the exhibit.

The theme of the show centers on art that sparks conversations, challenges boundaries and blurs the lines between artistic genres.

Tickets for the event, priced at $75, include curated wine samples and light bites, featuring labels such as Prisoner, Unshackled, Ruffino, My Favorite Neighbor, Robert Mondavi Vineyard and Saldo. The Art & Wine Walk is for ages 21 and older and will be available alongside Credit One’s Skate the Stadium, though the art walk ticket does not include ice skating.

Hogan invites all art enthusiasts and wine connoisseurs to experience the curated event.

“I want everyone who comes to the show to find new artists to follow and collect! I hope that those who attend the event will find an artwork that speaks to them and purchase locally made art for holiday gifts this year.”