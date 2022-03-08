Local bartenders serve up tasty, tantalizing drinks and industry advice

Looking to shake it up without leaving the area? Take a shot and visit local restaurants that are home to some of the Lowcountry’s best bartenders.

Shannan Nusz has been serving up tasty treats at Dog & Duck on Clements Ferry Road for the past six years. Her specialty, go-to drink is a cherry limeade — a cool cocktail made with cherry vodka, muddled limes, a touch of grenadine and a splash of soda.

Nusz’s favorite customers are the people who know her on a first name basis. “The best thing about bartending is meeting new people usually on a daily basis. Becoming friends with the regulars is always fun and makes the job rewarding!”

Networking can also be a positive part of the job. “I’m starting my own event planning and event bartending business. My contacts have all been through my regulars and word of mouth. It’s pretty neat.”

According to Nusz, the worst part of the job is being the “fun police,” but she always has a plan when dealing with an over-served guest. “I like to first offer water and some food to see if that’ll help calm their behavior. If that doesn’t work then I kindly let them know I will not continue to serve them anymore alcohol and ask if they need help getting a ride from a friend or Uber or Lyft.”

Annievic Espinosa started at Wasabi as a server, thanks to her positive attitude and work ethic, she is now the bar manager. Bartending is not always an easy job, but Espinosa quickly learned the tricks of the trade.

“You get the hang of it as long as you have good customers and great people skills,” Espinosa said.

Espinosa said the best part of her job is the company and connecting with her regulars, many who come by to see her knowing she’ll have their favorite drink ready by the time they sit down. Espinosa’s favorite drink to make is the Daniel Island Oasis – a tasty blend of Coconut Cîroc, pineapple, sour mix and peach bitters.

The bar at Wasabi can get very busy during the hot summer concert nights at the newly renovated Credit One Stadium; however, even with the extra work the upbeat bartender stays cool.

“On concert days we have a lot more people, it’s quite busy at the bar,” Espinosa said. “There’s lots going on, but I keep positive thoughts and get through the day.”

Fortunately, Espinosa has yet to have an unruly customer, but if and when the time comes she’ll be ready to diffuse the situation.

Quentin Scrivens has been behind the bar at Ristorante LIDI for more than four years. With a flick of his wrist, Scrivens shakes up his signature cocktail creations.

“My go-to specialty cocktail is the botanical spritzer that is customizable to be fruity by using peach flavors or refreshing by using fresh cucumbers,” Scrivens said. “My personal favorite drink is the Aviation – a classic cocktail with floral flavoring.”

Scrivens loves the different personalities that frequent LIDI, especially the customers willing to try out new cocktails and provide feedback. “Bartending opens doors to meet people from all walks of life. Being on Daniel Island, the majority of our customer base is from the island. I have met many wonderful people and see regulars daily.”

As an experienced bartender, Scrivens is a pro at making sure customers have a great time responsibly. “On the rare occasion I’ve encountered unruly patrons, myself and the staff make all effort to defuse the situation. For the occasional ‘over-served’ patron it’s standard to offer water or a non-alcoholic beverage. My goal is to ensure all patrons have a safe and pleasurable experience.”

Scrivens said the extensive wine and cocktail list can sometimes be a little challenging. One time, he was opening a bottle of champagne and the cork exploded into the ceiling. But Scrivens takes it all in stride.

From international tiki bars and local restaurants to the Daniel Island Club, Sander van Es has been mixing up tantalizing treats for more than 11 years.

Originally from the Netherlands, van Es started early in the hospitality business bussing tables when he was only 12 years old. Eventually at 16, the country’s legal age to work in the profession, he started bartending.

Van Es doesn’t have just one specialty drink but has perfected the classics. “Think martini, Manhattan, Old Fashion, etc. I also make a mean margarita.”

Van Es’ favorite customer is the one he connects with on a personal level. “I like to have a chat about everyday things and just have a good time.”

When it comes to the occasionally over-served patron, van Es always makes sure they get home safely. “Rowdy and over-served can go hand in hand, but sometimes aren’t related. Honestly I just assess the situation, slide you a water and if rowdy you will be quietly asked to tone it down a little.”

According to van Es, the best thing about bartending is the people in the industry. “No matter where you go in the world or where you work, it’s always family. It’s a lifestyle and definitely not for everyone… The worst thing is always working weekends and holidays. It’s hard to not spend this time with family and friends and miss out.”

Like any good bartender, van Es keeps the stories about his customers to himself, but is open to talking about his personal experiences.

“I once worked at a vineyard in Margaret River in western Australia. It was maybe my third day and there was a big all-day tasting event. I suggested some water to one of the winemakers who had been drinking all day in front of a big group of people who were touring the

winery – only I didn’t know he was one of the winemakers. Ouch! Needless to say, he wasn’t happy.”

Van Es’ advice to being a good customer is simple. “Be kind, be polite, have patience. Oh, and tip your bartender.”

All photos by Marie Rocha-Tygh