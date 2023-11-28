Local breast cancer fundraiser raises $200,000

It took less than an hour to showcase the giving spirit of the Daniel Island community. Tickets for the October 16 charity event, THE SWING 2023 sold out in a record 40 minutes! The breast cancer fundraiser took place on the tennis, pickleball and golf courses at the Daniel Island Country Club.

Event chair and breast cancer survivor Lori Bayer credits the successful sale on community involvement. “I would have to say the secret to selling out in 40 minutes is threefold. The excitement and reputation generated from the event in 2022; the overwhelming rise in breast cancer and the need for assistance; and our friends and

neighbors continuing to support me and our team in what we are doing. It was apparent that everyone was talking up the event. We did send a save the date, flyers, follow-up emails. But I would have to say that overall, it was through word of mouth and our DI community’s commitment to breast cancer and supporting THE SWING foundation.”

Last week the final numbers were calculated, and the one day event made a whopping $200,000! All the money raised will go to support breast cancer patients throughout the Lowcountry.

At the live auction the community really came together to support the event. Shannon Campbell, owner of Mozzo Deli and his daughter, up and coming chef Katelyn Campbell (instagram.com/katemadewhaat) donated a catered in-home dinner for 10. The duo will combine their culinary talents to create an unforgettable one of a kind experience.

During the live auction two attendees brought the bidding up to $3,600 for the popular item. Mozzo’s owner selflessly stepped up and donated a second catered in-home dinner bringing in a total of $7,200 for the non-profit!

The charity is personal for the Campbell family. Shannon’s wife and Katelyn’s mother, Denise, is a recent breast cancer survivor.

“This hits close to home so I elected to do two, that’s easy. The cause is worth it. Cancer throws a huge curve ball to those affected. Not just the patient but the entire family. When these families don’t have the means or ability to keep life moving along, this charity helps to fill that void. We must pay it forward,” Shannon Campbell said.

The generous gesture moved the crowd. “We were all crying, including Shannon,” Bayer said.

Resident Lee Harper wanted to be part of THE SWING and do her part to help ease some burden for those facing breast cancer. “The all-day golf, tennis and pickleball event, involving 300 women is just a start of how individuals coming together can make a difference. I swung for family, friends, and the Lowcountry. It was a great day for a great cause!”

Not resting on their laurels, the charity is already focused on next year. “It’s been five weeks since the event and we are already working on 2024. Stay tuned as we’ll be making a public announcement about our new foundation and how everyone can get involved,” Bayer stated.