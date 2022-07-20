Local brewery, bakery and media partners band together to rescue animals

The third annual Rescue Brew Beer Spokesdog and Spokescat star search is underway. Winners will appear on the labels of the “2022 Rescue Brew Beer” from Palmetto Brewing Company.

Pet owners are being asked to submit a photo of their favorite dogs and cats at CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/RescueBrew and describing why their pet deserves to win. Nominations opened as of July 15 and will stay open until Aug. 14.

A $10 entry donation with each nomination supports the lifesaving programs of Charleston Animal Society. Anyone can vote for their favorites Aug. 15 to Sept. 14. One Grand Prize-Winning Dog and one Grand Prize-Winning Cat will be announced in October and the 2022 Rescue Brew Beer will be available at the Palmetto Brewing Company Charleston Taproom and retailers across the Lowcountry this Fall.

Last year, a record 674 dogs and cats were entered into the Rescue Brew Beer contest for a chance to become the 2021 Spokesdog and Spokescat. After 149,471 votes were cast by the public to determine six finalists, the celebrity judges met to deliberate and make the final decision: rescue dog Pippin with 29,241 votes and rescue cat Sirri with 6,312 votes were selected as the Grand Prize Winners and appeared on the labels of the Rescue Brew Beer last year.

As an added benefit for people who nominate their pets for the 2022 Rescue Brew Beer contest between July 15 and Aug. 14, the pet lovers at Cupcake DownSouth will give one free “pupcake” to each family.

Any family who enters a pet in the Spokesdog or Spokescat contest can present their entry certificate at either bakery location, Cupcake DownSouth, 644 D Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 or Cupcake DownSouth, 1213 Lincoln Street, Columbia, SC 29201 to receive their free pupcake.