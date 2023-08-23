Local BSA Troop 519G prepares for an adventure of a lifetime

Four years ago the Boy Scouts of America changed its name to Scouts BSA and allowed girls to join the organization. In February of 2019, Troop 519, the existing scout troop on Daniel Island, saw an amazing opportunity to expand their impact on the community and so Troop 519G was established. Currently the troop includes

young women from ages 11 to 17.

Next summer members of Troop 519G will embark on another groundbreaking venture and travel to the 140,000-acre Philmont Scout Ranch in the mountains of New Mexico. The 12-day trek will consist of hiking and camping along with the opportunity to engage in exciting experiences from shooting firearms to horseback riding.

They will also be fine-tuning essential backpacking skills by carrying all their clothes, camping gear, cooking gear, and food during the trip.

The amazing adventure will offer the girls a unique opportunity to build skills and acquire confidence that will last a lifetime. “The backpacking Philmont experience is a way for them to test themselves physically and mentally. The scouts will be completely responsible for planning, navigating, and accomplishing their daily activities, as adults we are along for the ride,” Ruth Meloeny, 519G Scoutmaster explained.

Meloeny said the girls are already preparing for next year’s journey. “We are going to use our only hill, the Ravenel bridge, and hike it with 75-liter packs weighing approximately 40 pounds. We plan to hike this on Saturday mornings as a way to condition ourselves for the trek. We also have monthly campouts during the school year.

The focus of several of these campouts will be backpacking practice in preparation for Philmont.”

Christina Liegl, assistant scoutmaster, says experiences such as the Philmont trip will help the scouts navigate their future. “I have to say having worked with these girls and boys in the scout program I am so impressed with the knowledge and opportunities these scouts gain throughout their years of participating. It can really give them an edge in life. The leadership experience they get at such a young age will serve them well in school and their future jobs.”

Grace Liegl, Eagle Scout and Philmont 2021 alumni, is looking forward to attending Philmont for a second trip – this time with an all-female crew. In the summer of 2021, she was the only girl. “I hope to share my knowledge and the skills I learned from my scouting journey and from my previous Philmont trek. I look forward to bonding with the girls on the trek and sharing the challenges and sense of accomplishment you get from tackling this high level adventure.”