Local businesses adapt to carry on amid the coronavirus crisis

Daniel Island retailers are struggling to find ways to curb the spread of COVID-19 and still keep their businesses running. To keep employees and customers safe, many have closed their doors to the public, but continue to serve customers through curbside pickup, online orders, gift cards, and home delivery. While staying home and social distancing are vital to help stop the spread, the measures could potentially devastate local businesses. Fortunately, there are ways to support local stores.

Dyan Heineck of Island Expressions is adapting to find ways to provide services and products without customer contact.

“I taught myself quickly how to set up an online store. I was shocked when the first order came through and it actually worked! I always work best under pressure, so I guess I can credit the coronavirus for giving me a new skill,” she said. “Even a small purchase makes a difference.”

Monograms’ Neil Lucado was planning to sell her goods on-site at the Volvo Car Open. She ordered items for the canceled event months ago.

“I was so excited, it was something I was looking forward to doing,” she said.

While disappointed, Lucado remains optimistic. Monograms has a variety of items available for immediate delivery including cloth Easter baskets and Bogg Bags, which are specialty bags can be cleaned after each use.

“I’m more than happy to drop off any items, just message me,” said Lucado.

Lori Nadelstumph, owner of the Daniel Island boutique Paisley, also bought extra items in anticipation of the VCO, but that is the least of her worries.

“One of my biggest concerns is paying my rent during this difficult time,” she said.

Paisley may be temporarily closed, but their new online store is open and stocked with fashionable finds.

Island favorite House of Sage also has a new online store. The trendsetting store is currently offering a 25% off on all items.

Sandy’s Cleaners and Coastal Carolina Cleaners both remain open on Daniel Island. Sandy Weaver of Sandy’s Cleaners emphasized safety is their first priority.

“We realize that the distancing issue is very important and we respect that,” Weaver said. “If customers do not feel comfortable coming in the store, we will be happy to provide a curbside service at your vehicle.” Sandy’s also provides pickup and delivery services for DI.

Patrick Vinci of Coastal Carolina Cleaners is happy to provide assistance to his customers. “I would be glad to help anybody in need that may feel unsafe leaving their home.”

Some businesses are shutting down short-term. Sermet’s restaurant owner Sermet Aslan decided to temporarily close. “We will remain closed until restrictions are lifted and we can provide a safe environment for everyone,” Aslan said. “We cannot wait to reopen our doors.”

Daniel Island Ferry stopped service for now, but Colby Hollifield is gearing up for the future and has gift cards available. “The open-air nature of our service is an excellent form of safe transportation, so we anticipate being back at full strength as soon as restrictions are lifted,” he said.

O’Neill Plastic Surgery has curbside pickup and delivery of products within a 10-mile radius. They also are offering free virtual consultation via a HIPAA compliant platform. Sweetgrass Plastic Surgery will conduct video and phone appointments and has online shopping and merchandise delivery.

Port City Plastic Surgery transitioned to phone consultations. Their skincare products can be delivered on Daniel Island or picked up curbside. Totality Medispa offers online shopping for skin care products. Right now they’re offering discounted gift cards.

The postponement of weddings and events has put a huge dent in the florist industry and their suppliers. Brianna Roberts of Marigold Flowers hopes to keep delivering flowers and at the same time supporting her suppliers.

“Marigold is hoping to use local flowers as often as possible to help ease the burden for our farmers. With friends and loved ones kept at a distance, now is such a wonderful time to send cheer,” Roberts said.

Isabel Cochran of Floraebella is keeping a positive attitude. She’s offering free floral delivery on Daniel Island. Cochran remains optimistic about her supply chain. “According to most of my flower wholesalers, they are continuing to work tirelessly to provide fresh, beautiful products,” she said.

Floraebella is also selling flower crown kits to help keep people busy while stuck at home.

Daniel Island pet stores remain committed to serving the community. Lucia’s Premium Pet remains open with modified store hours. The store will keep customers safe by allowing no more than three customers inside at a time. They are also providing area delivery.

Karen Patrohay of Michael’s Barkery is happy to be open, but is taking extra precautions to keep pets and people safe.

“We have an enhanced cleaning checklist protocol that we are doing several times a day in the store as well as offering curbside drop off/pickup for grooming services and online/phone ordering for curbside pickup of all merchandise. I am sure if we all work together we will be able to stay safe and get through this crisis,” she said.

To find ways to support local businesses, follow their social media and visit their websites.