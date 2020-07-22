Local businesses adapt to Charleston mask ruling

When the Charleston City Council approved a face mask ordinance that went into effect on July 1, residents and business owners wondered how the rule would impact them.

The mandate requires people to wear a face mask in retail spaces and restaurants to reduce risk of exposure to COVID-19. The language in the ordinance not only requires the general public to wear masks when they enter restaurants and retail businesses, but mandates many employees of those businesses to wear masks during all face-to-face interaction with the public.

Fifty-eight-year old Thomas Dowling is the owner of the Daniel Island Grille, 259 Seven Farms Drive, a sit-down restaurant that dishes out a classic American cuisine with staple menu items such as burgers, salads and sandwiches.

Dowling is an outspoken proponent of the City of Charleston’s mask ordinance. “It was about time. I don’t think some people take it as seriously as they need to,” he said.

Safety is Dowling’s No. 1 concern. “Our employees were wearing masks since we reopened for patio dining,” he said.

As for the customers? “Most people are realizing that numbers are increasing, and that we all need to work to flatten the curve,” Dowling added.

Just like other businesses, the Daniel Island Grille has hand-sanitizing stations and wipes down common surfaces. In addition, the Daniel Island Grille has been applying COVID sanitizer, as well, using a nontoxic, non-ultrasonic dry fog by Holy Fog LLC, a pure organic and dry disinfectant service.

The restaurant also made a formal commitment to Palmetto Priority, a voluntary program certifying restaurants’ efforts to provide a safe and clean environment for their customers and employees by demonstrating all necessary precautions to curtail the risk of spreading COVID-19.

“It protects the safety of both our employees and guests,” he said.

Travis James, 47, is the head manager at Ristorante LIDI at 901 Island Park Drive. James also said that customer response has been positive since the city’s ordinance was passed.

“I think the main aspect is that once people get seated at their tables and take off masks, they can then enjoy dinner as they normally would,” he said.

One advantage James sees is LIDI’s unique atmosphere. “We’re kind of lucky [in the way] we’re set up. With the outside seating, people can experience a very similar dining experience as usual,” he said.

When nonessential businesses such as restaurants first closed in March due to COVID-19, many eateries shifted to take-out and delivery only orders.

When LIDI’s was limited to takeout service, James estimated that sales only dropped by 50 percent. “Take-out orders were extremely successful,” James said.

Probably the most frequent shopping stops for everyone are grocery stores. For Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area, Publix Super Markets are a go-to for residents, with two locations — The Daniel Island Town Center (162 Seven Farms Dr. Ste 100) and Point Hope Commons (730 Hopewell Dr.), off of Clements Ferry Road.

In a statement, the Florida-based chain said that they would continue to do their very best to support and abide by local ordinances while also encouraging mask-wearing and safe social distancing through regular in-store announcements.

The public is reminded that failure to follow the mask ordinances could result in hefty fines — the amount depending on the community where the infraction occurs.