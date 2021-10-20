Local businesses remain optimistic

LOCAL PET STORE SALES INCREASE NEARLY 50%

Michael’s Barkery has seen a 49% increase in sales from last year. Owner Karen Patrohay says improvements in the economy and continuing growth have boosted sales.

“During the pandemic we have grown our kitchen production so that we are able to provide more quality products in house which allows us to bypass some supply chains,” Patrohay said.

A positive pandemic result was the amount of people bringing pets into their homes.

“We have also seen an increase in people adopting pets which has increased our grooming as well as our retail sales,” Patrohay continued, expressing confidence about the future. “We’re optimistic that the economy will continue to improve and that we will be able to continue to provide our excellent customer service and quality products ... We are so excited for the upcoming holiday season.”

LOCAL EATERIES FACE LABOR AND SUPPLY CHALLENGES WITH GRACE

Daniel Island’s waterfront restaurant, The Kingstide, opened to positive reviews this year. Steve Palmer, founder of The Indigo Road Hospitality Group said, “We are very fortunate that business at The Kingstide has been amazing since opening earlier this year. The support from the local community and Daniel Island has been overwhelming.”

Palmer says the restaurant keeps a close eye on today’s challenging marketplace. “We’ve adapted by coming to the understanding that the current market is ever changing and we have to respond to the changes on a daily basis. Thankfully, we feel super optimistic about our future at The Kingstide.”

Christina Corsino of Lowco Cafe is also grateful for community support that has kept the coffee shop busy for much of the year. The Clements Ferry cafe has made adjustments to their menu because of supply chain issues, but still offer a variety of tasty treats like butter pecan scones and mocha java muffins.

Lowco is offering Saturday events and workshops like watercolor and cookie decorating classes through December and working hard to keep prices down. “While trends are showing that food, gas, etc. will just continue to get more expensive, we will maintain this mindset and adjust as needed,” Corsino said.

According to Corsino, the shortage of employees is the worst she’s ever seen. “I usually would receive a few applications per month, now I can’t even remember the last one I got. We cut back on our hours during the pandemic and it doesn’t look like we’ll be extending them any time soon because of all these issues.”

The limited workforce has been a problem for Mpishi as well. “There is definitely a lack of workers. We are fortunate to have a wonderful staff, but we need more people and are unable to find them. We are currently open for breakfast and lunch every day, and would love to resume with a couple of dinners per week, but are unable to do so until we have more staff,” said owner Allie Clay.

Like other businesses, supply chain issues persist in the current marketplace.

“Availability and cost are really inconsistent, forcing us to alter our menu and prices in response. The vast majority of our patrons have been very patient with both of these issues, for which we are so grateful,” explained Clay.

Mpishi continues to adapt to challenges and Clay is looking forward to growing the business. “Hopefully, we’ll be resuming dinners! Keep an eye on our website or Facebook page for news. We will also be offering our very popular holiday ‘heat and eat’ meals beginning with Thanksgiving.”

HOMEGROWN ITEMS KEEP LOCAL STORE STOCKED FOR THE HOLIDAYS

For Paisley of Daniel Island, business has remained steady this year. Owner Lori Nadelstumph is grateful for customers who feel comfortable shopping in the store and supporting local small businesses. “Shopping small is great because we buy limited quantities of items and keep moving onto new styles ... My vendors have been great, experienced little delays in items arriving but everyone is working hard to keep styles moving forward.”

Nadelstumph is busy preparing Paisley for the upcoming holiday shopping season. Because much of Paisley’s products — including home decor and jewelry — are locally made, she is confident the store will have ample inventory during the holidays.

As 2021 comes to a close, local businesses are keeping an optimistic outlook and finding innovative ways to successfully face the future.