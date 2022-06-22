Local businesses say DI teens in demand for summer workforce

Summer is usually a time to kick back, relax, and hang out with friends. But for many Daniel Island high school and college kids, it’s the perfect time to earn extra money and help ease staffing problems for local businesses. This summer, local teens are coming to the rescue of workplaces struggling to find help.

Among those helping fill the employee shortage is incoming Philip Simmons High School sophomore Myers Horecky. He started working at Mpishi in 2021 to earn his own money and save for a car. Much more than making money, Horecky’s happy to make a difference at the local eatery. “It’s a great place to work. I’m happy to have a job. Everyone I work with is great. I enjoy meeting new people and seeing friends from Daniel Island.”

Mpishi owner Allie Clay said teens are a huge help to the restaurant. “Even during the school year, we have relied on them to get us through the worker shortage. We are very excited to have more available this summer. As for how good they are… I don’t want to insult any adults, but some of our best employees have been DI teens.”

Clay said there is one downside to hiring young locals. “The biggest problem we have is that they eventually leave us. We have been so proud to see some of our teens graduate and go on to other things, but we get attached and really miss them.”

Philip Simmons rising 10th grader, J.J. Vance started working at Chick-fil-A in March and is excited to earn money and help with the labor shortage. “Because Chick-fil-A is short staffed, every person plays a very big role. I decided to work so that I can save some money and have some money for when I hang out with friends.”

Daniel Island resident Abby Szlosek is working for the Premier Lacrosse League as a social media intern. She will be working remotely and traveling across the U.S. helping to fill a much needed opening. “I feel as though this position is definitely helping an employee shortage. Being an intern in a professional sports league is a great way to learn the behind the scenes of the sports world while helping grow the game and audience of lacrosse.”

The summer internship will not only help fill a gap in today’s job market, but will further the Clemson University student’s post-college plans. “This is an opportunity to experience what the professional sports world is like,” Szlosek added.

As the local population has grown, so has the search for gardeners. Hudson Davis is helping take care of area lawns this summer for neighbors having difficulty finding help. The experienced high school junior started his business back in middle school. “I was only in sixth grade, so I wasn’t able to be employed.”

Davis said he’s not really saving up for anything special right now, he’s just saving his earnings for the future. Looking for lawn help? Text Davis directly at 843-469-6415.

As students finish final school-related assignments, businesses can benefit from their availability. For young students, the time has never been better to secure employment and help the community.